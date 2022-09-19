What are NBA 2K Mobile codes? All you need to know

Many fans have called NBA 2K23 the best version of the game in years.

2K Sports re-introduced the "Jordan Challenges" after more than a decade and the MyNBA eras in the game are an incredible time capsule for sports historians. Additionally, the MyPlayer Builder has plenty of new badges, takeovers and builds in the latest edition of the game.

One of NBA 2K's most significant features is the NBA 2K Mobile codes. These will help you redeem several rewards in MyTeam, including unique cards and Energy Recharges.

NBA 2K Mobile @NBA2KMobile



All theme cards provide style bonus

Superstar Spinners that guarantee DM theme cards can be earned in events

Previous themes rotate in store



Read 2kgam.es/3KFBVdF Season 5 is inching closer! New blog details activities for the rest of S4. Starting next week:All theme cards provide style bonusSuperstar Spinners that guarantee DM theme cards can be earned in eventsPrevious themes rotate in storeRead Season 5 is inching closer! New blog details activities for the rest of S4. Starting next week:💥 All theme cards provide style bonus💥 Superstar Spinners that guarantee DM theme cards can be earned in events💥 Previous themes rotate in storeRead ➡️ 2kgam.es/3KFBVdF https://t.co/aAydZEAMoI

What are NBA 2K mobile codes?

Michael Jordan on the cover of NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition

Gamers can play the MyTeam mode of NBA 2K on their mobile devices by collecting cards just like in NBA 2K23.

Other game modes such as MyCareer and MyLeague are unavailable as they are heavy duty and too graphically demanding for a mobile device. However, fans can still feel and act like a general manager and build a team on MyTeam.

NBA 2K mobile codes are just like "Locker Codes" in the NBA 2K23 console versions. You have to input a text or number-based code that will give you free rewards.

For example, the "BILLRUSSELL" code gave users the Bill Russell card and "DAMETIME" gave users a Damian Lillard card. Another interesting code was "CURRYFAM," which gave gamers an Emerald Dell Curry, a Ruby Stephen Curry, and a Gold Seth Curry cards.

NBA 2K Mobile @NBA2KMobile Bringing back a Season 1 favorite 🌮



Click Redeem in NBA 2K Mobile and enter “TACOTUESDAY” to get this LeBron card! Available thru 8/22, one per account.



*Tacos not included Bringing back a Season 1 favorite 🌮Click Redeem in NBA 2K Mobile and enter “TACOTUESDAY” to get this LeBron card! Available thru 8/22, one per account.*Tacos not included https://t.co/9h6V8zVIbH

These high-rated cards, energy recharges and packs would otherwise cost the player virtual currency or actual money. So, be sure to input and redeem the NBA 2K mobile code as soon as it’s live.

Unlike "Locker Codes" in NBA 2K23, the Mobile codes don't have a "first-come-first-serve" rule. This means anyone can redeem these codes as long as you do so before the expiration date.

How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes?

Redeeming these codes is very simple in the mobile app. After opening the game, click on the "Redeem" option as soon as the game launches and then input the code in the pop-up window. The rewards are redeemed immediately after you input the code.

Note that you need to input the code exactly as it is and not add spaces between numbers or words.

The last code was "TACOTUESDAY," which gave gamers a LeBron James card and two Energy Recharges. This code expired on August 22, and there is no new code available as of today (September 19).

Keep an eye out for new codes on the NBA 2K Mobile social media platforms, especially Twitter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far