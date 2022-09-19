What are NBA 2K Mobile codes? All you need to know

Many fans have called NBA 2K23 the best version of the game in years.
2K Sports re-introduced the "Jordan Challenges" after more than a decade and the MyNBA eras in the game are an incredible time capsule for sports historians. Additionally, the MyPlayer Builder has plenty of new badges, takeovers and builds in the latest edition of the game.
One of NBA 2K's most significant features is the NBA 2K Mobile codes. These will help you redeem several rewards in MyTeam, including unique cards and Energy Recharges.
What are NBA 2K mobile codes?
Gamers can play the MyTeam mode of NBA 2K on their mobile devices by collecting cards just like in NBA 2K23.
Other game modes such as MyCareer and MyLeague are unavailable as they are heavy duty and too graphically demanding for a mobile device. However, fans can still feel and act like a general manager and build a team on MyTeam.
NBA 2K mobile codes are just like "Locker Codes" in the NBA 2K23 console versions. You have to input a text or number-based code that will give you free rewards.
For example, the "BILLRUSSELL" code gave users the Bill Russell card and "DAMETIME" gave users a Damian Lillard card. Another interesting code was "CURRYFAM," which gave gamers an Emerald Dell Curry, a Ruby Stephen Curry, and a Gold Seth Curry cards.
These high-rated cards, energy recharges and packs would otherwise cost the player virtual currency or actual money. So, be sure to input and redeem the NBA 2K mobile code as soon as it’s live.
Unlike "Locker Codes" in NBA 2K23, the Mobile codes don't have a "first-come-first-serve" rule. This means anyone can redeem these codes as long as you do so before the expiration date.
How to redeem NBA 2K Mobile codes?
Redeeming these codes is very simple in the mobile app. After opening the game, click on the "Redeem" option as soon as the game launches and then input the code in the pop-up window. The rewards are redeemed immediately after you input the code.
Note that you need to input the code exactly as it is and not add spaces between numbers or words.
The last code was "TACOTUESDAY," which gave gamers a LeBron James card and two Energy Recharges. This code expired on August 22, and there is no new code available as of today (September 19).
Keep an eye out for new codes on the NBA 2K Mobile social media platforms, especially Twitter.