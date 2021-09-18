Since the release of the NBA 2K22 game, fans of the video game have reportedly experienced the error code 6f8ce31b.

The issue has been reported on PS5, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which is essentially almost all the platforms the game is available on. On that note, let's have a look at what this NBA 2K22 error code 6f8ce31b is.

What is NBA 2K22 error code 6f8ce31b?

The NBA 2K22 error code 6f8ce31b is displayed when players are unable to log in to MyCareer or randomly get disconnected. This error is network-connection related.

Some of the other reasons why you might be facing this error are - exceeding the number of accounts in the game, out of sync data, backend issues, cleared reserved space on your hard drive and software blocking connections to servers.

However, there are various ways to fix this error in NBA 2K22. Here's a step by step process that you can follow:

1. Upload your data to the cloud

2. Delete data on your PS5

3. Delete game

4. Download game

5. Download your uploaded data

6. Open the game

7. Now, click OK and skip.

8. Enter MyCAREER.

NBA 2K22 has received largely positive reviews for its gameplay so far. But the aforementioned error has taken the shine off the plaudits the video game has received. Nevertheless, the game has already sold millions of copies, and is expected to be a huge commercial success.

The game had released the ratings of the popular players some time back, and has followed that up by revealing all the ratings on NBA 2K22. Stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the highest ratings. And then there are other stars who are a tier below these A-listers.

Slovenia and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was chosen to be the face of the game. The point forward will certainly be one of the most sought-after players in the game.

Apart from the usual names, there are some players which the gamers use purely for a specific attribute. One such player is De'Aaron Fox who is likely to be used by a lot of gamers because of his pace.

