What is NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe edition? All you need to know

NBA 2K23 is out, and gamers love the new interface, upgrades and new items. 2K Sports has launched several editions of the game, including the Digital Deluxe Edition. These editions provide extra benefits as compared to the standard edition.

NBA 2K23 has the WNBA edition, Digital Deluxe edition, Michael Jordan edition, Championship edition, Arcade edition and Dreamer edition. Each edition comes with a unique set of rewards.

What do you get in NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe edition?

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns on the cover of NBA 2K23: Digital Deluxe edition.

The Digital Deluxe edition bundle at $79.99 isn't as expensive as the Michael Jordan or Championship editions, which are priced at $99.99 and $149.99, respectively.

Whoever pre-ordered the Standard edition received 5,000 Virtual Currency, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs, and a boost for each MyCAREER Skill type. They also received a Gatorade Boost type. Additionally, they also received Devin Booker's MyPLAYER Jersey and his 95-rated MyTEAM Free Agent Card.

For anyone who orders the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe edition, they will get the aforementioned rewards and a bunch of other items under MyTeam:

Ten-thousand MyTeam points Ten MyTeam tokens Twenty-three MyTeam promo packs in which you would receive 10 when you first launch the game plus an Amethyst topper pack. And then receive two per week for six weeks. Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan MyTeam cards One free agent option pack One Diamond Jordan shoe One Ruby Coach card pack

Additionally, gamers will also receive MyCareer bonuses in the Digital Deluxe edition, such as:

Ten boosts for each MyCareer skill boost type Ten boosts for each Gatorade boost type One two-hour double XP coin Four cover star T-Shirts One backpack and arm sleeves One custom-designed cover star skateboard

Just like the standard edition, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is on the cover of the Digital Deluxe edition. He is seen laying up a basketball on a court against the backdrop of the Arizona desert.

This is the first time a Suns player has been an NBA 2K cover athlete since its inception in 1999. Hence, the game celebrates Phoenix and the state of Arizona on the cover.

