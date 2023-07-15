What is NBA 3-point contest record? Details of player, event and more

The NBA has gone through changes throughout the seasons it has existed, including the 3-point contest, which revolutionized the game. However, the 3-pointer isn't the league's newest addition and has been part of the association for some time now.

Since adding the 3-point arc, players have developed their skills to broaden their impact. The 3-point contest was first introduced in 1986 and has had all-time great shooters participating in the contest. The Boston Celtics' Larry Bird is one of two players who have won the contest three consecutive times.

However, Bird doesn't hold the record for the most points in the contest. Craig Hodges and Jason Kapono hold that mark. Hodges scored 25 points, making 21 out of 25 shots, in 1986. Kapono tied him in 2008.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hodges is also tied with Hubert Davis in most points in the semifinal round when he made 24 in 1991. The 6-foot-2 guard truly dominated the 3-point arc as he holds the 3-point contest record for the most consecutive shots made with 19, a feat he accomplished in 1991 as well.

The two-time champ also holds the most appearances in the contest as he participated for eight consecutive years.

You might also be interested in reading this: NBA 3-point contest 2023: Top 5 biggest snubs this year as reports emerge of confirmed participants

A legendary player holds the record for the new format

The NBA decided to spice things up in the 3-point contest following a dip in viewership. In 2019, they added a new feature: the Mountain Dew Zone. It provides two chances of increasing a player's points by successfully making shots.

Making a shot from the Mountain Dew Zone results in three additional points. In the newer format, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors holds the record for most points in a round. Now, with an increased point total of 40 points, Curry finished the first round of the 2021 3-point contest with 31 points.

Curry ended up winning the contest, making 70% of his attempts.

Also read: Did Michael Jordan have the worst performance in NBA 3-point contest ever?

Other well-known facts about the NBA's 3-point contest

Since 1986, there's been a long list of participants who took on the challenge to showcase their 3-point abilities. Due to the talent the contest has had, there have been great achievements from talented players over the years.

Big-men records

Nowadays, power forwards and centers have developed a knack for shooting the basketball from beyond the arc. Dirk Nowitzki is the first 7-footer to win the contest, doing so in 2006. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns is the only center to win the 3-point contest.

Back-to-back wins

Since Jason Kapono's back-to-back wins in 2007 and 2008, no one has been able to win the contest in back-to-back seasons. Players who went before him, like Curry, won twice but not in back-to-back years.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault