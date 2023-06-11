What is NBA Finals trophy called? Looking at origin of its name

The NBA Finals trophy is called the Larry O'Brien championship trophy. It's named in honor of former league commissioner Larry O'Brien. The trophy was called the Walter A. Brown trophy since the league's inception in 1949 but was renamed in 1984. O'Brien was Brown's successor, taking over the reins in 1975.

Under O'Brien's tenure, the ABA and NBA merged, while a new design of the championship trophy was also introduced in 1977. It's known as the Larry O'Brien championship trophy since then, but it was officially renamed in 1984 once O'Brien stepped down.

O'Brien brought in significant changes and developments during his tenure. He helped expand the league from 18 to 23 teams, increasing the popularity of the NBA. He also introduced the anti-drug policy. That move helped the NBA improve its image.

The Larry O'Brien championship trophy is about two feet tall. It's made of 15.5 pounds worth of sterling silver and vermeil with a 24-karat gold overlay. The design of the current trophy features a real-life-sized basketball on a vertical pillar-like structure with a circular base at the bottom.

The top circle features the list of winners from 1947 to 2021 and the bottom will have the names of the champions engraved from 2022 to 2046, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of the NBA and the list of all winners by then.

The NBA Finals trophy could have a new recipient this season

There have been 18 different teams to win the NBA championship in the past 76 years. The 77th season could see a new champion in the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets made their first NBA finals appearance this year. They are only one win away from winning their maiden chip in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic and Co. took a commanding 3-1 lead over three-time champions, the Miami Heat, on Friday (June 9th). Only one team has erased that deficit in finals history. The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, defeated the Golden State Warriors in 2016 to become the first team in 36 attempts to achieve the feat.

The Nuggets could be the 17th team to win the NBA finals trophy since it was changed in 1977 and the 19th overall. The LA Lakers have been the most successful team since the Larry O'Brien trophy was introduced in 1977.

They have won 11 of their record 17 NBA Finals trophies since then. The Chicago Bulls have six, while the San Antonio Spurs have five. The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have won the title four times apiece.

