What is the NBA Finals? Understanding most exciting part of NBA games

What are the NBA Finals? It's the most exciting time of the year for basketball fans. While not every fan is able to watch their teams compete in the finals, they are easily the best series of the year.

The NBA championship happens after the first three rounds of the playoffs. After the Eastern and Western Conference playoffs, the two final teams meet for a chance to become champions.

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors (4x), Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Finals.

The finals are part of the NBA Championship Series. The two best teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences play in a best-of-seven-game series to determine the NBA champion.

The series is interesting, given the fact that one team can play more home games than the other. The team with the better regular season record has home court advantage. That means they play games 1, 2, 5 and 7, if that's required, in the winningest team's court. The winner of the Finals needs to win four of the seven games.

Once the championship winner is decided, the team will be given the prestigious Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. The trophy has been the to the NBA champions since 1977.

The finals were initially known as the BAA Finals before the 1949-50 season. While the old format was a bit different, giving the home team a 2-2-1-1-1 structure, the NBA Finals have changed with the new format. Apart from that, everything has essentially stayed the same.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently favored to win the NBA Finals this season. However, they could possibly go up against their toughest opponent, the Boston Celtics. Boston currently has the second-highest odds of winning the NBA Championship.

Not only does that mean something for Milwaukee, but it means something for the rest of the NBA. Many do believe that there's a possibility that the Bucks or Celtics will win it all this season. However, some Western Conference teams could cause trouble if they don't play their best basketball.

