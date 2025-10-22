  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kendrick Perkins
  • "What you need ibuprofen for when you can have a perk?": Kendrick Perkins stuns Elle Duncan with wild drug analogy on live TV

"What you need ibuprofen for when you can have a perk?": Kendrick Perkins stuns Elle Duncan with wild drug analogy on live TV

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:00 GMT
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Kendrick Perkins made a weird drug analogy during a broadcast of ESPN's pre-game show before NBA tip-off. The 2025-26 season has finally arrived, and four teams battled it out on opening night. The defending champions, the OKC Thunder, took on the Houston Rockets. Then the LA Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors.

Ad

Before tip-off, analysts Kendrick Perkins and Elle Duncan shared their thoughts on the two matchups. However, what many didn't expect was Perkins' antics towards Duncan. Before the broadcast went on a commercial break, the former NBA big man made a flirtatious and hilarious remark towards his co-broadcaster.

“What you need ibuprofen for when you can have a perk," Perkins said before heading into commercial break.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The word "perk" was a clear reference to himself. Duncan didn't know how to respond to Perkins' comments and remained silent for a good few seconds. She then smoothly transitioned into the upcoming segment before heading into a commercial.

Despite the awkward silence, Perkins looked proud of himself. Based on his facial expression, it's safe to assume that he thought his remark was good.

Kendrick Perkins reveals real reason behind original OKC Thunder big three's breakup

Back in the early 2010s, the OKC Thunder was one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference due to their original big three. This included Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. It's crazy to think that all three superstars were teamed up at one point, and not via trade.

Ad

However, their time together was cut short, and apparently, it was because LeBron James and his buddies had something to do with it. According to former Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins, James and Dwyane Wade fed the idea of playing for his own team to Harden.

Perkins shared the time when Durant came back from the 2012 Olympics. KD revealed that James and Wade all supported the idea of Harden becoming the star of his own team.

Ad
“KD came back. They were all at the Olympics, they had just won gold," Perkins said. "We went into training camp, and KD was like, ‘Bro, we’re gonna lose James.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Bron, D-Wade, all of them were telling him he needs his own team.’ Then, all of a sudden, the contract negotiations started.”

While it was a bummer at the time that fans couldn't witness a potential championship run by OKC, the Thunder have come a long way since then, winning last year's NBA championship.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications