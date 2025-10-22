"What you need ibuprofen for when you can have a perk?": Kendrick Perkins stuns Elle Duncan with wild drug analogy on live TV

Kendrick Perkins made a weird drug analogy during a broadcast of ESPN's pre-game show before NBA tip-off. The 2025-26 season has finally arrived, and four teams battled it out on opening night. The defending champions, the OKC Thunder, took on the Houston Rockets. Then the LA Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors. Before tip-off, analysts Kendrick Perkins and Elle Duncan shared their thoughts on the two matchups. However, what many didn't expect was Perkins' antics towards Duncan. Before the broadcast went on a commercial break, the former NBA big man made a flirtatious and hilarious remark towards his co-broadcaster.“What you need ibuprofen for when you can have a perk,&quot; Perkins said before heading into commercial break.The word &quot;perk&quot; was a clear reference to himself. Duncan didn't know how to respond to Perkins' comments and remained silent for a good few seconds. She then smoothly transitioned into the upcoming segment before heading into a commercial. Despite the awkward silence, Perkins looked proud of himself. Based on his facial expression, it's safe to assume that he thought his remark was good. Kendrick Perkins reveals real reason behind original OKC Thunder big three's breakupBack in the early 2010s, the OKC Thunder was one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference due to their original big three. This included Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. It's crazy to think that all three superstars were teamed up at one point, and not via trade. However, their time together was cut short, and apparently, it was because LeBron James and his buddies had something to do with it. According to former Thunder big man Kendrick Perkins, James and Dwyane Wade fed the idea of playing for his own team to Harden. Perkins shared the time when Durant came back from the 2012 Olympics. KD revealed that James and Wade all supported the idea of Harden becoming the star of his own team. “KD came back. They were all at the Olympics, they had just won gold,&quot; Perkins said. &quot;We went into training camp, and KD was like, ‘Bro, we’re gonna lose James.’ I was like, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘Bron, D-Wade, all of them were telling him he needs his own team.’ Then, all of a sudden, the contract negotiations started.”While it was a bummer at the time that fans couldn't witness a potential championship run by OKC, the Thunder have come a long way since then, winning last year's NBA championship.