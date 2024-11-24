"What nerve did Lakers fans have?" - NBA Twitter slams Anthony Davis comparisons to Nikola Jokic after 3x MVP's complete domination

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets dominated Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers on Saturday's game at Crypto.com Arena. Jokic had another great game, while Davis struggled as the Lakers lost 127-102. NBA fans slammed the comparisons between AD and Jokic, who are both in the MVP conversations this season.

The three-time MVP finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals, shooting 12 for 20, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. He hit 7-for-8 from the free-throw line as the Nuggets bounced back after a rough loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Meanwhile, AD struggled to contain "The Joker" and shot poorly from the floor. He was 6-for-19, scoring just 14 points in 35 minutes. He did have 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, but was outshined by the three-time NBA MVP.

Some LA Lakers fans were comparing Anthony Davis to Nikola Jokic before the game. AD is having an MVP-caliber season, but Jokic was just too much on Saturday night. NBA fans are no longer interested in seeing any comparisons moving forward as the Lakers are now 1-13 against the Nuggets since Jan. 9, 2023.

"AD actually sucks lmao What nerve did lakers fans have putting him in Jokic convos?" a fan asked.

"AD turns into Gobert everytime he faces Jokic," one fan claimed.

"This game cemented AD is nowhere near the level of Jokic," another fan responded.

While AD and "The Joker" are two different players, fans can't stop to compare them given their past two playoff matchups. They are also two of the favorites to win the MVP this season, so comparisons are going to be made one way or another.

"Lakers need to get a big. Like now. Someone that can be physical with players like Jokic. Because AD isn't that guy," a fan suggested.

"Death taxes and Jokic owning AD like he always has," one fan commented.

"Jokic owns him physically and mentally..if you told me before the season to point to which games AD would suck in, i would pick all the Denver games," another fan opined.

According to the most recent NBA MVP ladder, Nikola Jokic is at No. 1 due to how great he has been this season. Jayson Tatum is at second followed by Anthony Davis at No. 3.

Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis to happen twice more this season

Nikola Jokic vs. Anthony Davis to happen twice more this season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Anthony Davis has plenty of time to gather his thoughts and prepare for his next matchup against Nikola Jokic. The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets are scheduled to clash two more times this season on Feb. 22 and March 14, both at Ball Arena in Denver.

With the way both teams are playing, they could meet in the first round of the playoffs once again. The Nuggets are 8-1 against the Lakers in the last two postseason matchups, so it might not be what the historic franchise wants in April.

