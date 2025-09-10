What is the new NBA rule on end-of-period heaves? Changes explored

In recent years, the NBA has made numerous changes in hopes of improving the on-court product. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, reports emerged of a new alteration that is being made regarding statkeeping.

Due to the added emphasis on advanced analytics in the modern era, some parts of the game have taken a hit. With an increased focused on efficiency, players have been dettered from throwing up full-court heaves at the end of quarters.

According to recent news, the league might have found a solution for this issue.

On Wednesday afternoon, insider Shams Charania reported on the NBA's latest rule change. Moving forward, end of quarter heaves will now only be recorded as a made or missed attempt for the team, not the player.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The NBA will implement a new change for the 2025-26 season: unsuccessful end-of-period heaves will now be recorded as a missed field-goal attempt for the team, not the player, sources tell ESPN. Those long heaves will no longer impact an individual player's percentages.

With this rule change, players will be more incentivized to shoot these long-distance shots before time expires. Some guys still shoot such shots, but wait until after the buzzer sounds so the miss doesn't impact their statistics.

Last season, the league experimented with this rule in the G-League. The research appeared to be positive, as the decision has been made to officially change the rules.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

