“What next, Steph gets a hangnail?”: Warriors fans in shambles as Andrew Wiggins piles on team’s injury woes with absurd incident

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the LA Clippers without Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Andrew Wiggins. “CP3” and Payton left the game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday early due to their respective injuries. Paul played for just five minutes and didn’t return after hobbling. He was later diagnosed to have a nerve injury in his lower left leg.

Payton exited after clutching his calf in pain, after chasing De’Aaron Fox through a screen. Results showed that the defensive ace suffered a strain on the said calf. The Warriors announced earlier that he would be re-evaluated after one week.

Andrew Wiggins’ injury seems to be the weirdest. “Two-Way Wiggs,” before tonight’s game, has arguably been the healthiest among the Warriors’ core players. That trend ended when reports came out that Wiggins injured his finger after accidentally slamming a car door on it.

Fans quickly reacted to the news of the star forward’s injury:

“What next Steph gets a hangnail?”

The Golden State Warriors injury report notes Andrew Wiggins is sidelined due to a sore right finger. It’s almost a hilarious oversimplification given the circumstances behind the aforementioned injury. Hopefully, it’s just a sore finger. There’s also a chance that he has a contusion after the car door was slammed on it.

Without Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Chris Paul, the Dubs don’t have three of their best perimeter defenders against the LA Clippers. Paul may have lost a step or two but he’s still one of the best in swiping balls, getting into passing lines and disrupting the opponents’ game plan. The Warriors will miss that along with his still elite playmaking.

Andrew Wiggins’ injury may be even more felt on Thursday night against the Clippers. Ty Lue’s team is stacked with versatile, lengthy and athletic wings. Wiggins would have been the ideal defender for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Norman Powell. “Two-Way Wiggs” could also make life difficult for James Harden.

The Golden State Warriors are off to a great start without Andrew Wiggins

Moses Moody replaced Andrew Wiggins in the starting lineup against the LA Clippers. Without the athletic forward, the Golden State Warriors got off to a fast start at home versus the Clippers. They led 31-24 after the first 12 minutes of the game.

Draymond Green had a team-high eight points while Steph Curry had six. Klay Thompson was 2-7 but had seven points. Moody, Wiggins’ replacement, attempted three field goals but couldn’t connect on one. He is 0-3 from deep.

The game still has three quarters to go. It remains to be seen how the Dubs will respond to the injuries.