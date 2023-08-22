What is Nia Long's net worth? Looking at fortune amassed by Ime Udoka's ex-partner

Actress Nia Long is the ex-partner of Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka. Long is worth a reported nine to 10 million dollars.

Long recently filed a lawsuit in pursuit of child support payments from her ex-partner Udoka. She filed the case to “seek a parental relationship” with her ex-husband Udoka. The two have an 11-year-old son together. Long is seeking full custody of her son.

Nia Long's actress career built her net worth

Long gained most of her wealth through her movie career. The actress is known for her work in predominantly-Black films. She gained fame with her roles in “Boyz n the Hood” and in the television series “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”.

A large portion of her early money came from the successful TV show that still runs on syndication. Long was also in the cult classic film "Friday." She went on to star in the romantic comedies "The Best Man" and "The Best Man Holiday."

Long also found success on long-running TV shows. She starred in "Empire" and appeared on "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Why did Long and Udoka split?

The pair divorced after a scandal involving Udoka while he was coaching the Boston Celtics. Details were never fully reported. Udoka was fired from the Celtics due to violating the team’s personal conduct policies.

Udoka allegedly cheated on his wife, Nia Long. According to reports, he had a relationship with a member of the Celtics organization. She wants Udoka to also cover attorneys fees. She will allow Udoka to have visitation rights.

The couple were together for 13 years. They were engaged in 2015 but never married.

Reports say Udoka is absent regarding the care of their son. This has led Long to file the custody case.

Udoka signed a contract to become the new coach of the Houston Rockets this season. The deal is reportedly worth $28.5 million over four years.

Udoka was very successful in his first and only year as an NBA head coach. He led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors, in 2022. The team went 51-31 in the regular season.

He takes over a very young Rockets team centered around Jalen Green. The Rockets also made big free-agent signings this summer bringing in Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green and Patty Mills.

The Rockets also added in the draft with two first-round picks. Houston picked Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore with its first-round selections.

