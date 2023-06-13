In a heartwarming twist to the story of Nikola Jokic's incredible NBA journey, the Denver Nuggets star recently shared the spotlight with his adorable daughter, Ognjena. As the confetti fell and the celebrations echoed through Ball Arena, it was the youngest Jokic who captured the attention of onlookers, joining the ranks of other famous children of NBA stars.

Since their teenage years, Natalija has been with Jokic. In fact, she was in the US pursuing her college education before Jokic came. When Jokic joined the NBA in 2015, they started residing in Denver. The couple tied the knot in October 2020 in their hometown of Sombor, Serbia, after a long and beautiful love story.

NBA @NBA Confetti showers Nikola Jokic and his daughter as the Nuggets win the NBA Championship! Confetti showers Nikola Jokic and his daughter as the Nuggets win the NBA Championship! https://t.co/Bl4nQZZdy8

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keeping their family life private, the Jokićs surprised fans when they welcomed their daughter, Ognjena Jokić, in September 2021. Natalija shared a picture of her baby bump three months after birth, expressing her gratitude for the year and their new addition to her family.

It wasn't until May 2022 that Natalija unveiled a heartwarming snapshot of their daughter on Instagram, capturing the pure joy on both parents' faces as their little one reached out to touch Nikola's "Most Valuable Player" award.

While Jokic's accomplishments on the basketball court have earned him numerous accolades, his journey as a family man is just as remarkable. From their early days in high school through today, the Jokic's love story continues to thrive.

The Jokić clan: Get to know the family behind Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic's journey from a small Serbian town to becoming an NBA star is undoubtedly impressive. However, behind his remarkable success stands the tight-knit Jokic clan, a family that has played an integral role in shaping his life and career.

Hailing from the town of Sombor, Serbia, the Jokic family holds a special place in Nikola's heart, providing him with unwavering support and love throughout his basketball journey.

Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings One of the Jokić brothers hanging with Jamal Murray’s dad One of the Jokić brothers hanging with Jamal Murray’s dad https://t.co/ZSwbgkD0an

Jokic is not alone in his athletic pursuits. He is joined by two older brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, who have also made their mark in the world of sports. Strahinja, the eldest brother, played professional basketball himself and was a source of inspiration for Nikola. Nemanja, on the other hand, pursued a career in football.

The siblings shared an intense desire to win and a profound love for their respective sports, which compelled them to challenge one another in pursuit of greater success.

Beyond the realms of sports, the Jokic family's bond is rooted in love, unity, and shared experiences. They have stood by Nikola's side through the highs and lows, celebrating his victories and offering comfort during challenging times.

Poll : 0 votes