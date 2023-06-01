What are Nikola Jokic's stats against Miami Heat?

Nikola Jokic's stats against the Miami Heat in the regular season are incredible numbers as he averaged a triple-double. In the two games that Jokic played against the Heat, he averaged 23.0 points (69.0% shooting, including 66.7% from 3-point range), 12.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists.

Jokic has been incredible in this year's postseason run with the Denver Nuggets with him set to face the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Interestingly enough, both teams' postseason success has been overlooked by media analysts and NBA online fans compared to the level of attention other teams got.

Throughout the doubts in both teams' playoff runs, they have thrived in all of that and earned themselves a trip to the finals.

In an interview after completing the series sweep against the Lakers, Nuggets coach Michael Malone talked about the criticisms of Nikola Jokic's stats.

"The MVP's are real," Malone said. "All the narratives are silly. He's averaging a triple-double. Do you see any stat-padding out there? Give him his damn respect."

During Game 4 at the Lakers' home-court, Jokic dropped 30 points (11-of-24 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range), 14 rebounds and 13 assists.

Nikola Jokic's stats throughout the first three rounds of the playoffs, leading to the NBA Finals

However, the road the Nuggets took was no easy feat to accomplish. Upon looking at Nikola Jokic's stats in each round of the playoffs leading up to the finals, he has most certainly lived up to the challenge.

During the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nikola Jokic's stats were excellent to start the Nuggets' playoff run. He averaged 26.2 ppg (48.5% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range), 12.4 rpg and 9.0 apg. Against the twin-tower defensive presence of Rudy Robert and Karl-Anthony Towns, Nikola Jokic remain unbothered as he had imprint on the matchup.

In the second-round series against the Phoenix Suns, Nikola Jokic handled his business against Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Nikola Jokic's stats were 34.5 ppg (59.4% shooting, including 44.4% from 3-point range), 13.2 rpg and 10.3 rpg.

Lastly, against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, he was yet again spectacular with his level of play. He averaged 27.8 ppg (50.6% shooting, including 47.1% from 3-point range), 14.5 rpg and 11.8 apg. It was the only series that ended in a sweep for the Nuggets' opponent.

In a scrappy and defensive-minded Miami Heat finals matchup, Nikola Jokic will need to continue his elite production on the court if the Nuggets want to win the championship.

