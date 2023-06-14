What is Nikola Jokic's wingspan? Finding out more about the Nuggets star

Nikola Jokic is on top of the world right now after winning his first NBA title with the Denver Nuggets. Thanks to his championship victory, Jokic can now be considered one of the best centers to ever play the game.

Everyone possibly saw this coming, especially after he won the league MVP award in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. Now he can add a ring and the Finals MVP to his illustrious resume.

Nikola Jokic has been a force to be reckoned with in the league for some time now. While his exceptional passing, shooting touch, and basketball IQ have garnered well-deserved praise, one aspect of his physical attributes often goes unnoticed, which is his impressive wingspan.

Standing at an imposing 6-feet-11, Jokic possesses a wingspan that exceeds expectations. Officially recorded at around 7-foot-3, his elongated wingspan grants him a substantial edge over his opponents, enabling him to make a significant impact on the game in diverse ways.

How does Nikola Jokic's wingspan affect the game?

Nikola Jokic's wingspan is most prominently displayed on the defensive end of the court. Thanks to his long arms, he possesses the ability to disrupt passing lanes, effectively contest shots, and intimidate shooters.

By stretching out and obstructing passing lanes, Jokic frequently generates steals and deflections, leading to turnovers and creating transition opportunities for the Denver Nuggets.

Rebounding is an area where Jokic's wingspan truly excels. His long reach allows him to grab rebounds that may appear out of reach for others. Whether it involves securing offensive boards for second-chance points or grabbing defensive rebounds to initiate fast breaks, his wingspan provides an advantage on the glass.

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

While Jokic's impressive wingspan is commonly associated with his defensive skills, it also plays a crucial role in his exceptional passing prowess. His elongated arms allow him to execute accurate and precise passes, effortlessly navigating them over defenders even in tight spaces. This advantage enables him to deliver a variety of passes in his arsenal.

Furthermore, Jokic's wingspan contributes to his versatility as a scorer. With his extended reach, he can shoot over defenders, release graceful high-arching floaters, and execute finishes at the rim with finesse.

His wingspan has proven instrumental in converting contested layups and hook shots, as it gives him the ability to shield the ball from shot-blocking opponents.

Additionally, his elongated arms allow him to shoot over smaller defenders, as his release point is difficult to contest.

Having said all that, it's no wonder Nikola Jokic was able to climb his way into superstardom in the NBA. Luckily for him, Jokic knew how to take advantage of his physical gifts and translated them into incredible success on the hardwood.

