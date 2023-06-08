What did Nikola Jokic say about Jeff Green's Miami house and his impact on the team?

Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets teammates were treated to a team-bonding dinner at Jeff Green’s Miami house the night before Game 3 in Miami. The Denver Nuggets went on the road and stormed the Miami Heat 109-94.

The team reportedly had a great time and had their morale boosted after a tough loss in Game 2 as they had the private dinner together. Jokic was succinct with his words when asked how the dinner inspired the team to win Game 3:

“He has a nice house,” Jokic said, giving little credit to the team-bonding dinner for his performance in Game 3.

Yahoo Sports



Jeff Green's house is the SPOT for team bonding





"He has a nice house!"

Nikola Jokic lauds Jeff Green

Green contributed off the bench in Game 3. He was seen coaching up the younger players, including Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon during the game.

He was also making plays on defense and finished on multiple cutting drives. Green was 2-for-2 from the field in 17 minutes of court time. Green, 36, has played in the NBA for 15 seasons for 11 teams.

The Miami Heat is not one of them, but Green maintains a residence in Miami. His veteran presence has been a huge boost for the young Nuggets team, though.





Jeff Green in his 15th season giving Aaron Gordon some gems. This is exactly why young teams need vets. It's crucial for development.

“Jeff is a veteran. He is a guy who is so professional,” Jokic said.

The two-time MVP went on to say that Green is a great teaching resource. Nikola Jokic was very grateful to have Green on their roster, who joined Denver in 2021.

“All the young guys should have the opportunity to talk to him and see his work ethic,” Jokic said. “They should see how he approaches the game, the practices, the workouts. He is highly professional, and that is why he has been in the league so long.”

Jokic went on to say that he hopes to return to that “nice house”. However, he hopes it is for more celebratory reasons rather than team-bonding.

“Having us in his house is a really nice thing for him. I hope we can come one time and celebrate a little bit better,” Jokic said.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets lead the NBA Finals 2-1. They took back home court advantage by winning Game 3. They dominated the Heat with size and incredible performances from Jokic and Murray.

Both stars had triple doubles, a first in a NBA Finals game. Nikola Jokic posted a stat line of 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. He became the first player to have 30 points and 20 rebounds in a Finals game. Murray, meanwhile, added 34 points, 10 boards and 10 assists.

Game 4 is on Friday in Miami.

