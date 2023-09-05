What is Patrick McCaw's net worth? Taking closer look at Steph Curry's ex-teammate who got deported from Belgium

Patrick McCaw was the 38th pick in the 2016 NBA draft and lasted for six seasons in the league. He played for three teams (Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors).

His fifth season in the league only amounted to five games before being waived by the Toronto Raptors. In 2022, he was acquired by the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G-League.

As a former NBA player, Patrick McCaw has a net worth of $7 million. His NBA salary earnings amounted to $10,820,186.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After playing for the Delaware Blue Coats, McCaw signed with Belgian basketball team Filou Oostende of the BNXT League. However, the deal unfortunately did not go through because of visa complications.

Why was Patrick McCaw deported from Belgium?

Before McCaw's season with the Filou Oostende even began, he ran through some complications with his visa. He was detained for three days as the passport verifying system declared his documents as lost or stolen. With the passport being revoked, Patrick McCaw was detained in Steenokkerzeel.

After detainment, he was deported from Belgium, as Filou Oostende will look for a replacement.

McCaw has yet to address the matter regarding his deportment. It is also yet to be determined if he will make a return to the league.

Patrick McCaw's time in the NBA

During McCaw's two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 4.0 ppg (42.1% shooting, including 29.6% from 3-point range). He contributed quality minutes coming off the bench and helped the Warriors in securing two championships back-to-back.

His brief tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers only saw him play three games and averaged 17.7 mpg. He also put up 1.7 ppg (22.2% shooting, including 25.0% from 3-point range.

After his three-game stint with the Cavaliers, McCaw signed with the Toronto Raptors on a one-year veteran minimum deal, which amounted to $786,000.

He played in Toronto for two seasons and averaged 3.6 ppg (42.4% shooting, including 32.6% from 3-point range) and 2.0 rpg.

With the Raptors, McCaw was able to win his third championship and became part of an impressive list. That impressive list made McCaw the first player to win three consecutive NBA championships since Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Robert Horry, Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Brian Shaw and Devean George.

Unfortunately, McCaw underwent arthroscopic surgery for his left knee and remained out for four weeks. He was waived by the Toronto Raptors on April 9, 2021.