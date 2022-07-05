"What people don't understand about marijuana, which they don't, what they want to continuously label me for" - J.R. Smith opens up on fans making fun of him for his iconic goof-up in 2018 NBA Finals

J.R. Smith, a former Cleveland Cavaliers guard, talks about his use of marijuana during NBA games. Smith joined his former teammate, Iman Shumpert, as a guest on the podcast, Iman Amongst Men.
J.R. Smith was once one of the most recognizable role players in the league. Even in his retirement, Smith is still widely known. Fans know him as LeBron James' teammate when the Cavs won the 2016 title.
Smith was part of the Cavs team that rivaled the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for four straight years. During the 2018 Finals, however, he drew heavy criticism for his iconic Game 1 mistake. For those of you who don't know what it is:
After that play, JR Smith became an iconic meme for a long time.
Many poked fun at J.R. Smith's lack of awareness, blaming his affinity for marijuana as the cause of the blunder. On Shumpert's podcast, he shared his thoughts on what he thinks about fans making fun of him for his meme.
"What people don't understand about marijuana, which they don't, what they want to continuously label me for" J.R. Smith talks about his use and association with marijuana.
"I like weed, weed is fine. There's nothing really wrong with cannabis."
Smith concluded by saying:
"So if worst come to worst, if somebody did smoke before the game, he's not gonna be high three hours later."
In the episode, Smith and Shumpert shared their thoughts on former players' criticism of their era. They discussed the double standards that former players have when criticizing the toughness and off-court actions of current players.
J.R. Smith's life after basketball is one of a kind
After his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, J.R. Smith decided to retire. Surprisingly, however, Smith decided to go to college. Drafted straight out of high school, the former Sixth Man of the Year also joined the North Carolina A&T State University's golf team. Surprising fans, he earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester.
Smith's post-NBA career allows him to explore other fields and interests. While some NBA players immediately pursue coaching after retiring, he went a different route. And it looks like he's enjoying his collegiate life.
On Twitter, Smith has repeatedly shown his appreciation and dedication to the new chapter of his life. From his studies to his college golf career, Smith looks like he's genuinely enjoying his NBA retirement.
The two-time NBA champion has proven to be an inspiration to many. Despite fans making fun of his historic gaffe, J.R. Smith pushed through. This choice has given him a chance to learn new things.