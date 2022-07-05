"What people don't understand about marijuana, which they don't, what they want to continuously label me for" - J.R. Smith opens up on fans making fun of him for his iconic goof-up in 2018 NBA Finals

J.R. Smith, a former Cleveland Cavaliers guard, talks about his use of marijuana during NBA games. Smith joined his former teammate, Iman Shumpert, as a guest on the podcast, Iman Amongst Men.

J.R. Smith was once one of the most recognizable role players in the league. Even in his retirement, Smith is still widely known. Fans know him as LeBron James' teammate when the Cavs won the 2016 title.

Smith was part of the Cavs team that rivaled the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals for four straight years. During the 2018 Finals, however, he drew heavy criticism for his iconic Game 1 mistake. For those of you who don't know what it is:

After that play, JR Smith became an iconic meme for a long time.

ESPN @espn Four years ago, JR Smith forgot the score and gave us an all-time meme 📸 Four years ago, JR Smith forgot the score and gave us an all-time meme 📸 https://t.co/IvO97Jxy04

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Today is the 4th anniversary of LeBron and JR Smith giving the internet one of the best memes ever.



Respect greatness. Today is the 4th anniversary of LeBron and JR Smith giving the internet one of the best memes ever.Respect greatness. https://t.co/gGQgS9Bmgz

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport On this day in 2018, Bron put up 51 PTS, 8 REB and 8 AST vs. the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals.



...then the infamous meme was born On this day in 2018, Bron put up 51 PTS, 8 REB and 8 AST vs. the Warriors in Game 1 of the Finals....then the infamous meme was born https://t.co/vIdMjMro0e

Many poked fun at J.R. Smith's lack of awareness, blaming his affinity for marijuana as the cause of the blunder. On Shumpert's podcast, he shared his thoughts on what he thinks about fans making fun of him for his meme.

"What people don't understand about marijuana, which they don't, what they want to continuously label me for" J.R. Smith talks about his use and association with marijuana.

"I like weed, weed is fine. There's nothing really wrong with cannabis."

Smith concluded by saying:

"So if worst come to worst, if somebody did smoke before the game, he's not gonna be high three hours later."

In the episode, Smith and Shumpert shared their thoughts on former players' criticism of their era. They discussed the double standards that former players have when criticizing the toughness and off-court actions of current players.

J.R. Smith's life after basketball is one of a kind

JR Smith seems to be enjoying his post-NBA career.

After his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, J.R. Smith decided to retire. Surprisingly, however, Smith decided to go to college. Drafted straight out of high school, the former Sixth Man of the Year also joined the North Carolina A&T State University's golf team. Surprising fans, he earned a 4.0 GPA in his first semester.

Smith's post-NBA career allows him to explore other fields and interests. While some NBA players immediately pursue coaching after retiring, he went a different route. And it looks like he's enjoying his collegiate life.

On Twitter, Smith has repeatedly shown his appreciation and dedication to the new chapter of his life. From his studies to his college golf career, Smith looks like he's genuinely enjoying his NBA retirement.

ESPN @espn



(via JR Smith with some powerful words about his return to school(via @TheRealJRSmith JR Smith with some powerful words about his return to school 👏(via @TheRealJRSmith) https://t.co/7GOO6sb8j4

JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith 3.8! This semester! Small step back but I’m still happy! 3.8! This semester! Small step back but I’m still happy! https://t.co/MUVV81CpDW

JR Smith @TheRealJRSmith Icons Series @IconsSeries Fred Couples heaps praise on J.R. Smith. He's been loving this week as Team USA captain. #IconsSeries Fred Couples heaps praise on J.R. Smith. He's been loving this week as Team USA captain. #IconsSeries https://t.co/OhBRhTAFQW 🤦🏾‍♂️ Man talking about humbling. Extremely excited about this man’s words! Thank you so much sir! I really had a ball and learned from you! Thank you thank you twitter.com/iconsseries/st… 🤦🏾‍♂️ Man talking about humbling. Extremely excited about this man’s words! Thank you so much sir! I really had a ball and learned from you! Thank you thank you twitter.com/iconsseries/st…

The two-time NBA champion has proven to be an inspiration to many. Despite fans making fun of his historic gaffe, J.R. Smith pushed through. This choice has given him a chance to learn new things.

