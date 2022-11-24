What is The Phil Knight Invitational & which teams are participating in it? All you need to know

We have eight teams that will be competing in Portland today at the Phil Knight Invitational. One blue blood, four former champions, and a lot of talented freshmen and returning upperclassmen will also be on display.

Feast Week is one of College Basketball fans' favorite weeks of the NCAA's rollercoaster season. Here at Sportskeeda, we will review all four matchups today and who is projected to win the Phil Knight Invitational.

#1 UNC vs Portland at the Phil Knight Invitational

The host city's local university is in the Phil Knight Invitational. They are not only asked to play but to also defeat an experienced Tar Heels team that is considered the best in the country by some. Both teams have four wins on the season, while Portland is coming off a disappointing defeat against Seattle University.

When you look at the numbers, Portland has been a better shooting team so far this season. However Carolina's size and guard Mike Meadows are not available for the Pilots, I see Carolina winning this early West Coast game 82-67.

Iowa State vs Villanova at the Phil Knight Invitational

Villanova have arrived in Portland with the aspiration of making their third Final Four in the last seven years. They will have a tough test with the Cyclones of Iowa State. The Wildcats are already facing adversity. Freshman Cam Whitmore is still sidelined with a thumb injury, and their returning guard Justin Moore is also out. The Wildcats lost a close game to the Spartans, while also losing to Temple at home. Jay Wright is not coming back, and Kyle Neptune has to keep this ship afloat as he waits for his team to be fully healthy.

The Cyclones are 3-0 this season. They have not faced much adversity so far into the season, but they will have a unique challenge today. They have beaten Milwaukee, IUPUI, and North Carolina A&T. You truly don't know what kind of team they have, until they play high-level talent. Guard Justin Holmes could have a breakout season for the Cyclones. Minnesota native is averaging 18 points, four assists, and four rebounds with a 52% real shooting percentage. Iowa State likes to push the ball, while Villanova loves to play in the half-court setting.

The Wildcats should assert their presence defensively and in the half court and win this game 63-57.

#20 Uconn vs Oregon at the Phil Knight Invitational

UCONN is ranked 20th in the country, with wins over essentially nobody. They have scored the ball well so far this season and have done it efficiently. With a team field goal percentage of 51.4% ranks 15th in the country. They have a true team shooting percentage of 62.3% and are tied for twelfth in the country. Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo was on a tear early this season for the Huskies. Averaging 21 points and eight rebounds, however, his shooting at the forward position may be the best in the Phil Knight Invitational. Shooting 68% from the field and 58% from the three-point line.

Oregon has started the season on a roller coaster, starting with a 2-2 record under head coach Dana Altman. The Ducks are under pressure to perform well at the Phil Knight Invitational. Will Richardson continues to impress early in the season. The senior guard is averaging 14 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds from a season ago. They are missing an impactful forward Samson Johnson, who hurt his foot in the first game of the season. He will probably be back in early December. This will be a great early test for two teams still looking for consistent chemistry.

UCONN may be in for an away game, being one of the closest schools other than Portland. However, they should be able to beat this Ducks team 77-64.

#18 Alabama vs #12 Michigan State at the Phil Night Invitational

The Spartans will finish the first day of competition against a Rolling Tide team that would love to use a defeat against Tom Izzo and his guys as another stepping stone in a big season for the Crimson Tide. The No.3 recruiting class is led by freshman phenom Brandon Miller. He is a four-level scorer with great size for his position. The first goal is to contain Miller. The second goal is to make sure they keep their bench at bay. They averaged 25 early in this season against the high-level competition.

If you want to talk about high-level competition, you don't have to look any further than the Spartans. They have already played Gonzaga in a narrow two-point defeat. They made up for it with two signature wins against Kentucky and Villanova as well. Joey Hauser will have to be HUGE on the boards for the Spartans to win this game. Meanwhile, Tyson Walker has to find a way to get his teammates' confidence up against a very athletic and well-coached Crimson Tide team as well.

Tom Izzo will keep it going tonight, winning a close win over the talented Crimson Tide team 79-74.

The Phil Knight Invitational will be a very exciting and competitive event this year. You do not want to miss the first round matchup's today.

Poll : 0 votes