"What a piece of s**t human he is": Adin Ross brutally slams LeBron James over lack of "loyalty" for Drake as Not Like Us dance goes viral

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 23, 2025 12:43 GMT
Adin Ross slammed LA Lakers star LeBron James over his lack of "loyalty" towards Drake on Tuesday. The YouTuber went off on James during a live stream after he was spotted dancing to Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted the clip of Ross calling out LeBron.

"You know what's crazy about this chat? As I love LeBron my whole life, it's like you just see how much of a piece of s**t human he is" Ross said. "Guys, imagine your best friend over like 15 years—and he's met your actual children. He’s met his actual children, and you're rapping along to a song about you being a pedophile. It’s sad."
Ross criticized the four-time NBA champion, accusing LeBron of lacking loyalty. Despite going on a tirade, he showed love to LeBron's son, Bronny James, saying his frustration didn’t extend to the Lakers sophomore.

"If you want my opinion, it’s just weird behavior. It’s unloyalty. And loyalty is everything in this world," Ross said. "That’s so separate from Bronny. It’s a completely separate topic. Nothing but love and respect for Bronny."
The streamer’s comments about LeBron’s bond with Drake stem from their long history. The two shared a close connection in the past and have been sighted together at public events. LeBron also made an appearance in the music video for Drake’s hit song 'Forever.'

Adin Ross unpacks a one-of-a-kind LeBron James card during Fanatics Fest

Adin Ross had a moment to remember at Fanatics Fest in June while live streaming from New York. After a slow start unpacking sports cards, he pulled a one-of-a-kind LeBron James card. The surprise hit had Ross and his viewers buzzing with excitement.

Fanatics Collect shared a clip of him unboxing the card on X (formerly Twitter).

"Adin Ross just pulled a MASSIVE LeBron 1/1 card live from Fanatics Fest NYC," they captioned the post.

James was present at the Fanatics event as he hosted an episode of “The Shop” alongside co-hosts Paul Rivera and Maverick Carter. They were joined by guests Tom Brady, Victor Wembanyama and streamer Kai Cenat.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
