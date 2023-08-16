What is plantar fasciitis? Exploring Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis' latest injury and recovery timeline

Boston Celtics' newest star player Kristaps Porzingis recently suffered a new injury setback in his foot called plantar fasciitis. Porzingis is currently undergoing his recovery from the injury. The Celtics don't seem much worried. So what is plantar fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis is one of the most common causes of heel pain. It's a stabbing pain in the heel when you wake up and walk first thing in the morning. The pain gradually decreases but can return after standing for long durations or standing after sitting for a lengthy span.

Plantar fasciitis usually hampers overweight people or runners. The cause for it remains unclear, but common reasons cited are tension and stress on the fascia, the bone that connects the heel to the toes. The bone also supports the foot's arch and soaks up the shock when walking.

Age and obesity result are considered direct contributors to the injury. However, in Porzingis' case, it seems to be selective exercises that are putting more stress on his fascia or foot mechanics (flat feel) that are troubling him.

Kristaps Porzingis' tentative timeline for plantar fasciitis recovery revealed

The Boston Celtics are hoping to get back to the NBA finals. They are making bold moves to ensure they get there. It started with the blockbuster deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics stunningly parted ways with long-term point guard and their locker-room leader, Marcus Smart, to make the deal happen.

Their journey with Porzingis as the third star seems to have hit an early roadblock with his plantar fasciitis injury. However, the Celtics are reportedly expecting him to get cleared by the start of training camp.

Kristaps Porzingis will rehabilitate for the next four to six weeks. The injury does generally take months to recover. There are several therapies Porzingis can go through, like physical therapies, wearing night splints, using orthotics or walking boots, canes and crutches.

The injury doesn't seem severe for now. It's the first time Porzingis is dealing with an injury of such type, so early treatment can help him subside the pain and recover from it with weeks left ahead of training camp.

The Celtics will hope Kristaps Porzingis is available by then, as he must adjust to the system as early as possible if they are to succeed this season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown haven't played next to another offensive weapon like Porzingis. It will be a transition period for existing core players too.

