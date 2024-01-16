"What a poverty franchise lmao": LA Lakers slip to Pistons' level, matches win totals in 2024 and fuels fan mockery

The Detroit Pistons have a 4-36 record while the LA Lakers are 19-21. Since Dec. 30, 2023, both have racked up just two wins apiece, though. Detroit’s victories came against the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards while LA’s were versus the LA Clippers and Raptors.

The Pistons’ total win-loss mark gives them the worst record in the NBA. Meanwhile, LA is 11th in the Western Conference and will miss the play-in tournament if the regular season ends today. The Lakers are expected to retool the roster before the trade deadline to compete against the championship contenders.

With LA badly struggling to open 2024, fans reacted on Twitter/X about their tie with the Pistons for wins this year:

“What a poverty franchise lmao”

Between the two teams, the LA Lakers unquestionably have it worse. Detroit wanted to compete for the playoffs but their roster is flawed in a variety of ways. Making the postseason would have been a big accomplishment for them. Instead, they would have to settle with another lottery pick.

LA, on the other hand, was supposed to be a serious championship contender after reaching the Western Conference finals last year. LeBron James could also leave in free agency as he has a player option next season. The Lakers are staring at the barrel of the four-time MVP’s last season with the team, particularly if the offseason arrives earlier than expected.

There’s no rest for both teams moving forward. The Pistons have the fourth projected toughest schedule while the Lakers are at 11th. LA still has to face the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. James and crew also have to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, OKC Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks twice each.

LA Lakers will be desperate to improve roster before trade deadline

LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had an incredible offseason. He managed to retain Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, two key cogs to their playoff run last season. Pelinka also signed Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jaxon Hayes, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince in free agency.

Four months later, he is likely going to move several names to come up with a better supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Already, the Lakers are heavily involved in trade rumors. They have been linked to Zach LaVine, Pascal Siakam, Dejounte Murray and a few more.

Acquiring a big-name player may be tough if the LA Lakers don’t want to move Reaves. If they’re set on keeping him, the changes will likely be on the supporting cast. On paper, it already looks like a deeper and more well-balanced team than the one that faced the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. They’ve fallen way short on the floor.

Most eyes will be on the LA Lakers heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline. LeBron James, after missing the 2022 playoffs, vowed not to experience the misery again. Only time will tell if he’ll be watching from the sidelines when the postseason rolls.

