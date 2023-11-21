What record did Steph Curry break tonight? Closer look as Warriors snap 6-game skid

Steph Curry put on a show against the Houston Rockets to help the Golden State Warriors snap a six-game losing skid. The two-time MVP played 35 minutes and finished with 32 points on 8-14 shooting, including 5-9 from behind the arc. Curry added five rebounds and one assist to his total. The Warriors needed every last bit of Curry’s performance to hold off the young but talented Rockets.

Besides leading the Dubs to a much-needed win, Curry also added another achievement to his already Hall of Fame-worthy resume. The NBA’s deadliest three-point shooter surpassed Nate Thurmond for most minutes played as a member of the Warriors.

Curry and Thurmond are tied at 30,735 minutes. The superstar point guard just edged the legendary “Chairman of the Boards” in seconds. Among the current crop of Warriors, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are in the top 10. Thompson is sixth, while Green is eighth.

“Chef Curry” is the franchise leader in several other categories. He is No. 1 in games played, field goal attempts, field goals made, three-point field goal attempts, three-point field goals made, assists and steals.

Curry also tops the Warriors in points, offensive win shares, win shares, free throw percentage and value over replacement.

Some of the franchise’s records, though, are safe from Steph Curry’s onslaught. The point is nowhere near Wilt Chamberlain's 41.5 PPG and 25.1 RPG. Manute Bol’s 3.7 BPG should also be beyond Curry’s reach.

Steph Curry extends his NBA record for most three-pointers per game to start a season

Steph Curry is 35 years old and playing in his 15th season. Unfortunately for Golden State Warriors opponents, he seems to be getting better with age.

Curry’s 5-9 clip from deep meant that he has now hit at least four triples in his first 13 games to start the season. He had three games with four three-pointers and another four games with five triples. The NBA’s all-time three-point leader also had two games with six triples. Amazingly, he has hit seven three-pointers four times during the said stretch.

The Golden State Warriors desperately needed every point from Steph Curry to thwart the Houston Rockets’ fourth-quarter surge. Houston outscored the Dubs 35-29 to make the game closer than Golden State wanted.

Fortunately for them, Curry stepped up big with his timely baskets from deep and playmaking. The Dubs will be hoping the superstar point guard will carry his sizzling form when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns. Waiting for them will be Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, two of the NBA’s deadliest marksmen.