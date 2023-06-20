What is Reggie Jackson’s net worth? Finding out more about the Nuggets champion

Reggie Jackson has built a respectable career in the NBA, entering his 13th season after playing for 12 years. While he has earned decent money throughout his career, he has yet to reach a nine-digit contract. His largest deal was worth $80 million with the Detroit Pistons. As of June 2023, Jackson's net worth stands at $10 million.

The majority of Reggie Jackson's net worth comes from his NBA salaries, totaling slightly over $100 million throughout his career. Jackson has had limited endorsements, which has contributed to his earnings not reaching higher figures.

After winning his first NBA championship this season, Jackson has become an unrestricted free agent. However, teams have yet to extend offers to the veteran.

Reggie Jackson's career revival

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson has been playing in the league for a while now and has finally become an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets. However, it may not have been the exact path he envisioned to claim the coveted title. Once known as one of the fastest point guards in the league, Jackson consistently provided solid contributions across the stat sheet.

While Jackson was never able to become an All-Star in his career, he established himself as one of the league's most desirable role players. During his time with the Detroit Pistons, he showcased his abilities, averaging 16.2 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds over six seasons. Unfortunately, his trajectory took a hit when he suffered an injury during the 2019-20 season.

The Pistons traded Jackson to the LA Clippers, and many doubted whether he could regain his previous form. However, the 2021-22 season witnessed a resurgence for Jackson, where he resembled the player of old. Throughout that year, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Despite Jackson's efforts to try to make a comeback as an individual, the Clippers traded him to the Denver Nuggets. Fortunately, the trade worked out well for him as the Nuggets secured their first-ever NBA championship.

