What were the results of the NBA Draft Combine 2023?

The NBA draft combine continues through Sunday, with top draft prospects in Chicago to go through workouts in front of scouts. They also play pick-up games and full court scrimmages.

The prospects are measured for height (without shoes), weight, wingspan, hand size, standing reach and vertical leap.

Expected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama is not in attendance for the combine. The San Antonio Spurs won the draft lottery on Tuesday and are expected to take Wembanyama on June 22. Projected top three picks Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller also did not participate in the measurements at the combine.

Seventy-eight prospects plus eight players from the G League Elite Camp were invited to the combine. Players can increase their draft stock with good measurements. Some players do elect to skip some parts of the combine.

The best measurements during the combine

To no surprise Purdue’s Zach Edey, who stands at 7-foot-4, recorded the highest standing reach. Edey measured a whooping 9-7.5 for his standing reach. Creighton’s Ryan Kalbrenner was second in standing reach with 9-4.5.

Those two also had the longest wingspans. Edey measured 7-10.5. Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe had the third longest wingspan at 7-3.5.

Tennessee’s Julian Phillips recorded the biggest vertical leap at the combine. Phillips topped out at 43 inches. Coming in second was Mojave King from the G League Ignite who measured at 42 inches. Four prospects recorded verticals of 40 inches or more. Phillips had a standing vertical jump of 36 inches.

Belmont’s Ben Sheppard had the fastest shuttle run. He posted a time of 2.94 seconds. Kansas’ Gradey Dick was in second at 2.97 seconds.

Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates looked good in workouts, according to reports. Bates is a former five-star recruit out of high school. Bates measured 6-8” and 179 pounds. He also had a 6-9 wingspan.

The June 22 draft will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and will air on ESPN. The Spurs have the first pick followed by the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.

