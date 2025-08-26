"What is Rob and Lebron cooking?" - NBA fans abuzz as LeBron James spotted with Anthony Davis in LA after Lakers split

Fans highlighted LeBron James and Anthony Davis hanging out recently. On Tuesday, a photo of the former LA Lakers teammates was posted on social media. James and Davis were seen hanging out together for the first time since Davis' blockbuster trade.During the 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks offered the five-time All-Star via trade in exchange for Davis, which the California team accepted. Since then, fans haven't been able to see James and Davis together.The last time they were spotted together was when they faced each other for the first time on April 9. Fans grew skeptical after spotting them together. Here are some of what the fans said about the photo.&quot;What is Rob and Lebron cooking??👀👀&quot; a fan said.Walter @bernardo_dylan1LINK@LADEig What is Rob and Lebron cooking??👀👀&quot;Lakers should trade Luka for him and take Nico Harrison,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Send us Max, PJ Wershingtun, and our 1st back and yall can have ole Bron Bron,&quot; one fan proposed.Other fans dismissed a potential reunion between LeBron James and Anthony Davis. &quot;Doesn’t mean anything lol just 2 friends hanging out,&quot; someone commented.Satoru Gojo @GOJOLEGACIESLINK@LADEig Doesn’t mean anything lol just 2 friends hanging out.&quot;They are friends and they also have the same agent,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Just a couple of friends hanging out,&quot; one fan pointed out.A few weeks ago, the two former teammates made headlines after James and Davis posted the same quote on their Instagram accounts, sending fans into a frenzy.Davis' relationship with LeBron James doesn't changeWhen the blockbuster trade happened, everyone was caught off guard, including Davis and Doncic, the players involved in the deal.After the trade, the 2020 champion was asked about what his relationship with LeBron James would look like. According to Davis, his relationship with the four-time champion remains the same.He claimed that they have been close since they teamed up in 2019. The former Kentucky star also hinted that they'd hang out together this summer, which they did, given the photo that went around social media.&quot;We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed. Obviously, we don’t talk hang like we used to just because of the teams and stuff. But I’m sure we will get together over the summer and try to figure it out,&quot; Davis said via Andscape.Teams may have changed, but LeBron James is still considered a friend and a brother by most of his former co-stars.