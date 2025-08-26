  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "What is Rob and Lebron cooking?" - NBA fans abuzz as LeBron James spotted with Anthony Davis in LA after Lakers split

"What is Rob and Lebron cooking?" - NBA fans abuzz as LeBron James spotted with Anthony Davis in LA after Lakers split

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 26, 2025 23:12 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Fans react to LeBron James and Anthony Davis hanging out after Lakers split (Image Source: IMAGN)

Fans highlighted LeBron James and Anthony Davis hanging out recently. On Tuesday, a photo of the former LA Lakers teammates was posted on social media. James and Davis were seen hanging out together for the first time since Davis' blockbuster trade.

Ad

During the 2024-25 NBA season, the Lakers traded for Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks offered the five-time All-Star via trade in exchange for Davis, which the California team accepted. Since then, fans haven't been able to see James and Davis together.

The last time they were spotted together was when they faced each other for the first time on April 9.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans grew skeptical after spotting them together. Here are some of what the fans said about the photo.

"What is Rob and Lebron cooking??👀👀" a fan said.
Ad
"Lakers should trade Luka for him and take Nico Harrison," another fan commented.
"Send us Max, PJ Wershingtun, and our 1st back and yall can have ole Bron Bron," one fan proposed.

Other fans dismissed a potential reunion between LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

"Doesn’t mean anything lol just 2 friends hanging out," someone commented.
Ad
"They are friends and they also have the same agent," a comment read.
"Just a couple of friends hanging out," one fan pointed out.

A few weeks ago, the two former teammates made headlines after James and Davis posted the same quote on their Instagram accounts, sending fans into a frenzy.

Davis' relationship with LeBron James doesn't change

When the blockbuster trade happened, everyone was caught off guard, including Davis and Doncic, the players involved in the deal.

Ad

After the trade, the 2020 champion was asked about what his relationship with LeBron James would look like. According to Davis, his relationship with the four-time champion remains the same.

He claimed that they have been close since they teamed up in 2019. The former Kentucky star also hinted that they'd hang out together this summer, which they did, given the photo that went around social media.

"We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed. Obviously, we don’t talk hang like we used to just because of the teams and stuff. But I’m sure we will get together over the summer and try to figure it out," Davis said via Andscape.

Teams may have changed, but LeBron James is still considered a friend and a brother by most of his former co-stars.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications