What are Robin Lopez's contract details with the Cleveland Cavaliers? Taking a closer look at his salary, duration, and more

Cleveland Cavaliers backup center Robin Lopez is one of the most comical players in the NBA. Lopez's minutes have come down over the years, but his size and presence on the interior make him a solid reserve center option. He has played with nine different teams in 15 years.

Lopez was a starting-caliber player until the 2018-19 season. He was a prominent rotation piece until 2021 when he was with the Washington Wizards. Since then, he has played as a veteran backup on the Orlando Magic and Cavaliers.

The 35-year-old signed a $2.9 million veteran minimum contract with the Cavs last offseason. The contract length is for one year. Lopez has played only 37 games this year, starting twice. He has averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

He has backed up the starting frontcourt of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, the mainstays on the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to his reduced playing time.

Robin Lopez has owned his role and has become a favorite in the Cavaliers locker room. The same can be said about him during most of his eight other stops around the league before playing for the Cavaliers. Robin also has a twin brother in the league, Brook Lopez, who people often get him confused with.

The two played together when Robin was on the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019-20, backing up his brother Brook at the five.

Cleveland Cavaliers players and fans go berserk as Robin Lopez scored in Game 2 against Knicks

Robin Lopez made an appearance in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 107-90 win in their 2023 NBA playoffs round one Game 2 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Lopez doesn't get much playing time, so whenever he's on the floor, his teammates enjoy those moments and cheer him on as much as he cheers them on when on the bench.

Lopez scored four points in two minutes of garbage time in Game 2 against the Knicks, sending Cavs players and fans into a frenzy. He was in his bag after scoring off a hook shot on one possession.

Andrea Lamperti @a__lampe Niente mi rende più felice di un semigancio di Robin Lopez nel garbage time. Niente mi rende più felice di un semigancio di Robin Lopez nel garbage time. https://t.co/3bs8fyRQBg

Fans online posted hilarious reactions after Robin Lopez scored four quick points, outscoring Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson, who had two points on 1-of-2 shooting. Here are some of the best reactions:

Anthony Migs @anthonymmigs Each Robin Lopez hook shot adds several minutes to my life expectancy. Each Robin Lopez hook shot adds several minutes to my life expectancy.

dan @danontheledge If robin Lopez was up 20 raining hooks on my favorite team in the playoffs I’d pick up hockey If robin Lopez was up 20 raining hooks on my favorite team in the playoffs I’d pick up hockey

thefifthelemet @thisisfaton Darius Garland and Robin Lopez combined for 36 points tonight Darius Garland and Robin Lopez combined for 36 points tonight 🔥 https://t.co/0fIbTOBx1M

Manvir Bains @MannyBLFC Robin Lopez has never missed a shot as a Cleveland Cavalier in the Playoffs Robin Lopez has never missed a shot as a Cleveland Cavalier in the Playoffs

InsideHoops - NBA Playoffs @InsideHoops Robin Lopez with his usual 100% shooting. Robin Lopez with his usual 100% shooting.

Lds831 @lds831 Robin Lopez had the same amount of points as Quentin Grimes in 20 less minutes and more points than Mitchell Robinson tonight Robin Lopez had the same amount of points as Quentin Grimes in 20 less minutes and more points than Mitchell Robinson tonight

Some casual fans were shocked to see Robin Lopez on the court, as the veteran center hasn't played much over the last two seasons. It will be interesting to see if an opportunity comes his way to play extended minutes in the playoffs again.

