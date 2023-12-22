"What's funnier than 24?": Utah Jazz pull out iconic Spongebob line to troll Detroit Pistons after handing them tough loss

The Detroit Pistons slumped to 25 straight losses after their 119-111 loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. To add insult to injury, they were also trolled by the Jazz on social media with an iconic line from Spongebob. The Pistons are 2-26 this season.

They're on par to match the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 26th straight loss the season after LeBron James headed to Miami. The Utah Jazz, headed by Kelly Olynyk's 27 points outmatched Detroit, who have been in the headlines for their historic losing streak.

The Jazz social media team was quick to rub it in after Detroit's tough loss. Safe to say, they didn't miss a beat and had fans in splits:

"What's funnier than 24? Hey Pistons, I thought of something funnier than 24.... 25!"

The Pistons were not a match for Jazz, who without the services of Lauri Markannen put the screws on the hosts. All of Utah's starters registered double digits.

"I'm kinda sick right now": Cade Cunningham expresses disappointment after Detroit Pistons loss

Cade Cunningham was a picture of dejection after the short-handed Jazz trounced the Pistons on Thursday.

He minced no words when expressing his disappointment. According to The Detroit News, Cunningham said:

"We had a shot to win it and down the stretch, we weren't solid enough. Me personally, six turnovers, kill us. ... I didn't keep anyone in front of me today. That kills us. I gotta be better. I'm kinda sick right now.

"We're trying to build something sustainable. We're not trying to just win one game. To be on the wrong side of history, no one wants to be there. That's an extra edge we have to have. We should have won this game, and we didn't."

While the 22-year-old had six turnovers, he also notched up 28 points and 10 assists, shooting 45.5%. Cunningham has been the lone warrior for the Pistons, averaging 22.2 points and 7.0 assists per game this season. He's also draining a career-best 53.1 true shooting percentage.

Detroit plays the Brooklyn Nets in a two-game series next and will hope to arrest their losing skid. The team is on the cusp of making history for an infamous record. At this stage, it's about carving a win, even if it means just edging out the Nets. Only time will tell if Detroit can salvage their season starting with the next game.