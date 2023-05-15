"What’s so funny": Giannis Antetokounmpo fuming at media outlet for mocking Joel Embiid's failure speech

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't a fan of a media outlet for mocking Joel Embiid, quoting him on failure after the 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. Embiid reflected on the Sixers' failing to get past the conference semis again under his leadership, saying:

"Like someone said. It’s not a failure, it’s steps to success."

SportsCenter by ESPN uploaded a snippet, captioning it with laughing emojis. Antetokounmpo appeared in the comments section, saying:

"What's so funny @sportscenter"

Here's the post below:

Antetokounmpo went on a passionate rant after a reporter asked if the Bucks' season was a failure after they failed to get past the Miami Heat in the first round. The Bucks entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after locking homecourt throughout the postseason with a league-best 58-24 record. Here's what Giannis said back then:

“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you are able to be successful, some days you are not, some days it is your turn, some days it’s not. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments resonated with many athletes around the world, seeing him draw praise globally for putting together an inspirational lookout on failure in sports. However, it also resulted in being a meme.

Joel Embiid can be seen smirking while quoting his rival, making it seem like a legitimate yet staple excuse for a sports personality to use after a loss. That may have pushed Embiid's version to look funny.

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled far more the Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers can't seem to break their jinx in the playoffs. Joel Embiid quoted Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on failure, but it may not be accepted as well as it did for the latter. The Milwaukee Bucks eventually broke out of their struggles and won the championship in 2021.

The Sixers haven't gotten past the second round. Philly's seasons have ended in Game 7 defeats in each of its last three seasons. This year, the 76ers retooled their roster in the best possible way, surrounding Embiid and James Harden with pieces that fit and turned them into a contender.

Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann Full Joel Embiid quote when he was asked about James Harden below. Full Joel Embiid quote when he was asked about James Harden below. https://t.co/BBnXrP1fIZ

The Philadelphia 76ers also blew a chance to close the series at home in Game 6 after taking a commanding 3-2 lead. They've repeatedly struggled with the same issues, like their lack of adjustments. Joel Embiid, his former All-Star teammate Ben Simmons and current co-star James Harden all failed to deliver when it mattered the most during the knockouts.

Game 7 against the Celtics was no different on Sunday. Embiid scored 15 points, while Harden had nine. Both players shot 27% from the floor in the game.

