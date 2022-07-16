“What’s he gonna do when he gets a 4-year deal?” - Chris Broussard believes Kyrie Irving might not get paid by any team next season because of doubts surrounding his professionalism

After weeks of standoff, Kyrie Irving eventually opted into the $36 million final year of his NBA contract. No team was interested in doing a sign-and-trade for the mercurial point guard. Only the desperate LA Lakers wanted him for a potential trade.

It’s no secret that Irving wanted the $245 million max new contract that he would have been eligible to get from the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets held firm and refused to give in to the wishes of the unpredictable seven-time All-Star.

If Irving doesn’t do as expected, he may never get that max long-term contract from Brooklyn or any team at all.

Speaking on "The Odd Couple" podcast, Chris Broussard explained why Irving has to be at his best in everything next season:

“You thinking logic, you can’t assume Kyrie’s going to think logically. But if Kyrie ever wants a bag again, he's gotta come out and play not only well but show up on time, be professional, be a good soldier, be a good teammate.

“And even then, there’s no guarantee he’s gonna get that bag. 'Cause a lot of teams will look at it like, ‘Yeah, he’s on a contract year. He’s only doing that to get the bag. What’s he gonna do when he gets a four-year deal?’”

NBA teams would willingly pay top money for a talent of Kyrie Irving’s level. He’s a box-office draw who is a wizard in his craft. There’s a reason why people even call him the best-skilled player ever to play basketball.

However, Irving has gained a reputation, unfair or not, for causing mayhem in the locker room. He wanted to get out of LeBron James’ shadow, took shots at his former Boston Celtics teammates and torpedoed the Brooklyn Nets’ season.

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith I feel that Kyrie Irving ruined the franchise.

If Irving has a big bounce-back campaign next season, some teams may still be unwilling to give him the bag. There’s still too much unpredictability in his background for a team to gamble a long-term max deal on.

Kyrie Irving reportedly refuted rumors of wanting to leave the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving now just wants to play for the Brooklyn Nets whether Kevin Durant remains there or not.

Before and after he opted into the last year of his deal, it was already rumored that Kyrie Irving wanted out of Brooklyn. Several analysts have mentioned that the LA Lakers are Irving’s main and only destination.

A report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, however, completely shuts down this idea:

“How did we get into this situation about trade, when he opted in?” the source asked rhetorically. “Here is the situation. He opted in, which means he had and he has every intention of playing with the Brooklyn Nets. KD decides he wants out, and now everybody is talking about trading Kyrie, right?”

Lewis’ report continued:

“Kyrie has not asked for a trade. Now, if the Nets don’t want him, that’s something totally different. Kyrie has not said he wants a trade. He opted in. [So where did] the trade conversations come from? Is it because KD requested a trade, and now everybody’s like, 'Let’s trade Ky'? Kyrie opted in.”

Nets are in no hurry to trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. KD has 4yr left in his contract and Brooklyn will trade him for the right offer, not just any offer. Including All Stars, young talents and multiple pics. Same for Kyrie, with an eye on tax bill

The Brooklyn Nets are in no hurry to trade Irving. They’ve played hardball with him before and will likely do so if the situation gets untenable. It seems like they are willing to let him walk away after he finishes his contract without getting anything in return.

