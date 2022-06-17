"What's your point? F**k the Celtics", "BUCK FOSTON!", "This nightmare Lakers season ends with the Celtics not winning the NBA Title" - LA Lakers fans rejoice as Boston misses out on 18th championship

LA Lakers fans were sent into a frenzy with the Boston Celtics squandering their opportunity to win a record 18th NBA title.

A win against the Golden State Warriors would've put the C's above the Lakers in the all-time championship tally. However, Boston fell 4-2 in the Finals, suffering a 103-90 loss in Game 6. This meant that the two historic teams remained tied at 17 championships apiece.

Several Lakers fans rooted for conference rivals Warriors to win, and with Steph Curry and Co. coming through, LA fans couldn't contain their happiness. They mocked the Celtics for their loss.

One fan wrote on Reddit:

"BUCK FOSTON"

Another wrote on Twitter:

"This nightmare Lakers season ends with the Celtics not winning the title."

Here are some of the best reactions:

Ari Tata (Extend Trea Turner) 🌙 @Ariichiiyoko “lAkErS dIdNt EvEn MaKe ThE pLaYoFfS” What’s your point? Fuck the Celtics “lAkErS dIdNt EvEn MaKe ThE pLaYoFfS” What’s your point? Fuck the Celtics

LakersNation PH @LakersNation_PH This nightmare Lakers season ends with the Celtics not winning the NBA Title. This nightmare Lakers season ends with the Celtics not winning the NBA Title. https://t.co/1LZ86VTndF

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport L.A. fans realizing the Lakers and Celtics are still tied with 17 rings L.A. fans realizing the Lakers and Celtics are still tied with 17 rings 😂 https://t.co/RTolVBSbUm

LakersSpin @LakersSpin "You're a Boston Celtics fan?" "You're a Boston Celtics fan?" https://t.co/7p41AecIDi

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Lakers and Warriors fans rooting against the Celtics Lakers and Warriors fans rooting against the Celtics https://t.co/5GzPvk35Ie

Glasses Malone @gmalone sweetest thing for laker fans



1. watching the lakers win



2. watching the celtics lose sweetest thing for laker fans 1. watching the lakers win2. watching the celtics lose

Hector Diaz @iamHectorDiaz The Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs, but the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals, badly.



This Lakers' season was a resounding success. The Lakers went 33-49 and missed the playoffs, but the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals, badly. This Lakers' season was a resounding success.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Celtics have won one championship in 36 years. Never put them in the same convo with the Lakers. Celtics have won one championship in 36 years. Never put them in the same convo with the Lakers.

Troll Sports @TroIISports Lakers fans to Warriors fans after they stop Celtics from winning title No.18 Lakers fans to Warriors fans after they stop Celtics from winning title No.18 https://t.co/9m1nhcsQmW

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA Lakers fans looking at the Celtics still tied for chips: Lakers fans looking at the Celtics still tied for chips: https://t.co/Tajfu8yNNW

Lakers Lead @LakersLead Lakers fans after the Celtics downfall Lakers fans after the Celtics downfall https://t.co/aUJjOhOE61

Joshua @joshuajg_ #LakeShow Lakers fans watching the Celtics lose at the garden today #NBAFinals Lakers fans watching the Celtics lose at the garden today #NBAFinals #LakeShow https://t.co/pUAlLbXEI2

Corey Hansford @TheeCoreyH This is infinitely more satisfying than if Boston had lost to Milwaukee like they should have This is infinitely more satisfying than if Boston had lost to Milwaukee like they should have https://t.co/9IAZYR62vh

LA Lakers will aim to capitalize on Boston Celtics' lost opportunity next season

The LA Lakers finished their 2021-22 campaign with a dismal 33-49 record. They missed the play-in tournament despite assembling a star-studded roster featuring Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

It was easily among the worst seasons in the franchise's history. On top of that, the Lakers had to watch their rivals, the Boston Celtics, almost pass them for the all-time championship count.

LA breathed a sigh of relief following Boston's loss, and now the franchise can work towards returning to the championship fold.

It promises to be a tough road ahead, but the LA Lakers are still one of the most talented teams. The likes of James, Westbrook and AD will be keen to bounce back and prove their critics wrong after their recent debacle.

The introduction of Darvin Ham as the Lakers' new head coach also has fans and the team's superstars excited ahead of the new campaign.

The last two seasons have been injury-riddled for James and Davis. Many believe the two can still lead a championship-contending team when healthy. The Lakers also have an idea of what their roster will look like for next season, with Westbrook likely to stay.

Additionally, the lack of resources to make any drastic changes to their current roster will see them continue with most of their players from last campaign.

That notably wasn't the case during the 2021-22 season. James, Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker were the only players retained before the start of the campaign. This meant it was always going to be difficult for LA to develop chemistry.

The LA Lakers have also understood the personnel they need to place around their big three to make them more impactful next season. Consequently, there is plenty to look forward to for the 17-time NBA champions and their fans.

