“What’s the point of keeping him around if you’re not gonna do whatever? When you sign up for LeBron, the future is now” - Rob Parker questions why the LA Lakers are not giving up another draft pick

The LA Lakers seem to have moved past signing Kyrie Irving. Reportedly, they have their eyes elsewhere. But that does not seem to have affected their intention to trade Russell Westbrook.

According to The Athletic, the Lakers contacted the Indiana Pacers in a bid to sign Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. The franchise offered to let go of a first-rounder alongside Westbrook.

"A potential Lakers trade package sending Russell Westbrook and a first-rounder to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield is currently dead, sources tell Bob Kravitz." The Athletic tweeted. "The Pacers want an additional first-round pick added."

The Pacers, however, have requested an additional first-round pick for the 2027 draft, but the Lakers have refused to part with the pick, which has created a standstill. Fox Sports Radio host Rob Parker has reacted to the Lakers' reluctance to part with their 2027 first-round pick.

He stated that the Lakers ought to be doing everything to get the best out of LeBron James. He is of the opinion that keeping Bron is tantamount to planning toward titles in the present and not futuristic plans.

"Why aren't the Lakers giving up another first, so what?" Parker said. "You got an ageing LeBron James. Is this not gonna be year 20? I mean what would be the point of having him, keeping him around, if you're not gonna do whatever. When you sign up for LeBron, the future is now. You gotta understand that. You can't say, 'Oh! We don't wanna give up what could be like 25th pick couple of years now. Is that what you're protecting?"

LA Lakers come for Indiana Pacers' top talents

LA Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham enters with Vice President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka before the introductory press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on June 06, 2022 in El Segundo, California.

The LA Lakers have made a move to acquire two Indiana Pacers -- center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield. The trade is at a stalemate with the Lakers. They are unwilling to grant the Pacers their request for an additional first-round pick. Russell Westbrook's future remains in the balance.

Hield had a good run in the 2021-22 NBA season, posting better stats than his last four seasons. He finished the season with an average of 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. His ability to shoot from range makes him a standout on the Pacers roster as he led the team at three-points per game.

Turner, on the other hand, continues his growth with an average of 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The center has been very effective on defense as he led the team on blocks per game in the previous season.

Both are good additions to the Lakers roster because they add depth to the team. Whether the LA Lakers will meet the Pacers' demands for an additional first-round draft remains to be seen.

