"What's wrong with Gatorade?" - Fans react as Steph Curry removes bottles during press conference after Kawhi Leonard incident

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors broke a first-round series tie in Game 3 versus the Houston Rockets on Saturday. With a friendly crowd backing them, the Warriors took down Houston to claim a 2-1 lead entering Game 4 in Golden State.
Despite the absence of Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry uplifted the Warriors with a heroic Game 3 performance. After the game, Curry entered his press conference and removed bottles of Gatorade from the table.
"Lmao Steph put away the Gatorades before his presser began," the post was captioned.
Fans reacted to Curry removing the bottles in the comments of the post.
"What's wrong with Gatorade," one fan said.
"No free advertisement," another fan said. "Gatorade better cut the check."
"Who places them there lol," one fan said.
Other fans touched on Kawhi Leonard's apparent protest to Gatorade. Leonard also removed the bottles during his press conference after Game 3 between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
"When Kawhi say take those Gatorades down, you take those Gatorades down," one fan said.
"Loving this from Kawhi and Steph," another fan said.
"Isn’t this a paid placement? It’s odd that this is okay to do," one fan said.
Steph Curry, Warriors take 2-1 lead over Rockets
Before his newsworthy Gatorade protest, Steph Curry shined in Game 3 of Golden State's first-round matchup versus Houston. The Warriors overcame the absence of Jimmy Butler behind 36 points from Steph Curry.
Curry finished as the game's leading scorer, shooting 12-of-23 from the field, connecting on five of his 13 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out nine assists, with two blocks and a steal on the defensive end.
Off the bench, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield helped Golden State overcome five double-figure scoring performances from the Rockets. The bench pair combined for 33 points and seven 3-pointers on 13-of-22 shooting as a tandem.
In three playoff games this postseason, Curry is averaging 29.0 points per game, shooting 52.6% from the field and 45.2% from beyond the arc. He is distributing 7.0 assists and grabbing 6.0 rebounds over three games versus the Rockets.
Curry and the Warriors will be back in action on Monday, looking to take a 3-1 lead in the series before returning to Houston for Games 5 and 6.
