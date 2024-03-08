"What Sabonis does to AD every time they play" - Anthony Davis' video from Kentucky's locker room resurfaces & has NBA fans in shambles

After playing for 12 years in the NBA, Anthony Davis has evolved into one of the brightest stars the league has ever seen. However, despite the fame and glory he's earned throughout his career, Davis also went through some embarrassment on the road leading up to where he is today.

Just recently, an old video of Anthony Davis from his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats resurfaced online. For whatever reason they had, a fan on social media reposted a video of Davis getting tickled in his private parts by his Kentucky teammates.

NBA fans on social media are now perplexed by what they witnessed. Some are in a hilarious state of trauma while others are simply making jokes about Davis' private parts. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What Sabonis does to AD every time they play"

Expand Tweet

"Tickling a n***as booty is nuts"

Expand Tweet

"This is absolutely outrageous"

Expand Tweet

"Ay bro delete this"

Expand Tweet

"After this bro went crazy in the 2012 Olympics"

Expand Tweet

"This is the most popular lowkey video of all time how did n***as let this shit slide for over a decade now."

Expand Tweet

"N***a said I love it 😭😭 now we know why he can’t play center"

Expand Tweet

"I’ve been trying to forget this happened and been succeeding until today. Thanks a lot 🙄😂 "

Expand Tweet

"Wait till mfs find out this is normal activities in a men’s locker room 😂 "

Expand Tweet

Looking back at the time Anthony Davis played for the Kentucky Wildcats

Anthony Davis Kentucky Wildcats days

Anthony Davis made his commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats in 2011. He was projected as the first overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, a prediction that came to fruition.

During the 2011–12 NCAA Division I men's basketball season, Davis demonstrated remarkable shot-blocking prowess, surpassing many Division I men's teams in blocks per game.

In a memorable game against Arkansas in 2012, Davis broke the Kentucky men's basketball record for single-season blocked shots, eclipsing the previous marks held by Melvin Turpin and Andre Riddick(83 blocks). He also set the SEC freshman record with 116 blocks, surpassing the total set by Shaquille O'Neal for LSU.

Among his notable accolades during this time, Davis was named the 2012 Sporting News Men's College Basketball Player of the Year. He also received the US Basketball Writers Association's (USBWA) Robertson Trophy in March 2012, followed by the Adolph Rupp Trophy later that month. His exceptional achievements garnered widespread attention, leading CBS Sports to recognize him as their national player of the year.

Overall, Davis averaged 14.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game. Fast forward to the present day, AD has backed up his game after becoming one of the most menacing defenders in the NBA today. To add the cherry on top, he finally won the ultimate prize every basketball player dreams of after winning the 2020 NBA Finals with the LA Lakers.