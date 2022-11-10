What has been Sam Hauser's pathway to the NBA? All you need to know about ace shooter's background

Sam Hauser, who was drafted into the NBA last year, had a spectacular performance earlier today.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Detroit Pistons in a 128-112 victory at the TD Garden. Hauser scored a career-high 24 points shooting 60% from the field. He also knocked down six out of 12 3-pointers, the most he has made in the season so far.

But before Sam Hauser made it into the NBA, what exactly was his basketball journey like? Here's everything you need to know about Hauser's basketball background.

Sam Hauser's NBA Journey

Sam Hauser played a plethora of sports as a kid. He played basketball, golf, and football for Stevens Point Area Senior High School. Hauser was one of his school's most prominent players in the squad. He averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, and led the state in 3-point percentage with 50.6%.

Hauser reportedly scored 25 points in the state finals game against Germantown High School to lead SPASH to a 27-1 record. He also led the Division 1 State Championship of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

During his senior year in high school, Sam Hauser became a more lethal beast on the court. Hauser assisted SPASH in going undefeated and winning a second straight Division 1 state title. He was selected the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, four assists, and 3.1 blocks per game.

Sam Hauser then made his college debut in November 2016. He enrolled for Marquette University wherein he would become one of the team's decent players. In his first year with Marquette, Hauser struggled to show why he was once the player of the year in high school. He only averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Then came his next two seasons, when everyone witnessed what Hauser was truly made of. In his last two years with Marquette, he averaged 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. During his senior year in 2020, Hauser moved to Virginia and played his final college basketball season there. He had 16 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

After concluding his final college season, Hauser announced his entry into the 2021 NBA Draft. Surprisingly, none of the teams drafted him. Fortunately for him, the Boston Celtics decided to take a chance on the young forward. He signed a 2-way contract with the Celtics that allows him to play for the main roster and their G League team.

Last season, Hauser only played in 26 NBA games of his rookie year. He averaged 2.5 points and was only put into the game during the final minutes or when the Celtics decided to wave the white flag. Hauser scored a total of 65 points last year. This year, it appears he's about to top his career best.

After scoring 24 points in the Celtics' win against the Pistons, Hauser now has a total of 63 points this season. He has played in all 10 of the Celtics' games so far, which means that it only took him 16 fewer games to achieve his total score last season.

Will Sam Hauser have a breakout NBA season this year?

