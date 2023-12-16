What is Shawn Marion's net worth? Closer look at former NBA champion's career earnings and more

Shawn Marion was one of the highlights in the Phoenix Suns' home matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday. The former forward was set to be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. His jersey retirement at the Footprint Center is a homage to his nine years with the franchise.

The Knicks selected Marion as the ninth overall pick out of UNLV in the 1999 NBA Draft. The forward made an immediate splash with his incredible athleticism and mind-blowing dunks.

With social media buzzing about Marion, fans have milled about 'The Matrix's time in the league. One of them was about the moolah he raked in throughout his decorated 16-year career.

His net worth is estimated to be $60 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 45-year-old earned an estimated $915,000. Per Spotrac, Marion signed a $7.2 million on his entry to the NBA and subsequently inked a six-year, $86 million deal with the Suns between 2003-2008.

After his stint with the Suns, Shawn Marion plied his trade for the Dallas Mavericks for five seasons and played a key role in their maiden championship in 2011. He also had brief stints with the Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Shawn Marion was a force for the Phoenix Suns

Shawn Marion was one of the top players for the franchise along with former Suns star and Hall of Famer Steve Nash, and Amar'e Stoudemire, making the team legitimate playoff contenders in the early 2000s.

At 6-foot-7, the forward was known for his memorable alley-oops. He also made a case for himself as s solid defender guarding the perimeter and in the post. He was a fierce rebounder and was quick off the catch-and-shoot.

With Phoenix, Marion was their second-all-time leader in rebounds and steals. He also made a top-10 list: third in blocks and fifth in points. He averaged 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 2.0 assists per game before ending his career as an NBA champion and a four-time All-Star.

Per Yahoo! Sports, Marion's Ring of Honor ceremony is the second for Phoenix this season after their home opener on Oct. 24 that had 14 of the 15 previous inductees.

The iconic player's jersey retirement had quite some names in attendance, including Nash, Stoudemire, Tom Chambers, Dan Majerle, former Suns owner Jerry Colangelo and Marion's former coach, Mike D'Antoni.