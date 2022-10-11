What is Sheboygan Lakers and is it related to LA Lakers? All you need to know 

The Sheboygan Lakers are an ice skating ring and hockey arena in Wisconsin. Even though the ice skating arena shares the same title as the Lakers, the Sheboygan Lakers are not owned by the Buss family trust. The Sheboygan Lakers are a non-profit organization that promotes skating skills in the community.

The Sheboygan Lakers organize various activities and host numerous events during the year to promote skating. Hockey camps, fundraising events and public skating are frequent at the ice ring. The organization also hosts public tournaments with high participation from the Wisconsin community.

The organization also includes several other activities, like bowling. The organization keeps the show running by selling boards during shows, fundraising events and selling Lakers merchandise.

Even though the Sheboygan Lakers have the word Lakers in their title, they are not related to the 17-time NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Let's look at the family who owns the Los Angeles Lakers.

Who owns the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Buss Family Trust currently owns the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers were brought in in 1980 by visionary Dr. Jerry Buss. Under his ownership, the Lakers became the league's most glamorous and successful team.

The Lakers became a mainstream sensation, and their games brought Hollywood celebrities to add to the "showtime." The Lakers have won 10 championships since Buss purchased the team. They have been led by Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Phil Jackson and Pat Riley during their glory days.

However, Dr. Buss always had a succession plan drafted regarding ownership of the Lakers. He created the Buss Family Trust, which helped him transfer the team's ownership to his six children. Jeanie Buss was appointed the governor of the Lakers. She eventually wrestled control of the team from her brother in 2018.

After a period of turmoil and a behind-the-scenes fight between Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, which eventually led to the former's exit, the Lakers finally bounced back.

In the pandemic-hampered 2019-20 NBA season, the Lakers, led by the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, won another title. With their 17th NBA championship, the Lakers finally tied their longtime arch-nemesis, the Boston Celtics, for the most NBA titles.

