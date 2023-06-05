What shoes does Nikola Jokic wear? Finding out more about the Nuggets star

Despite his impressive accolades, including being a two-time NBA MVP and potentially winning his first championship this season, Nikola Jokic, like many other NBA stars, has yet to receive his own signature shoe.

Currently signed with Nike, Jokic has been wearing the Nike Air Zoom G.T. as his player-exclusive sneakers, but the brand has not offered him a signature shoe of his own.

Should Nikola Jokic get his own signature shoe soon?

2023 NBA Finals - Game Two

While fans are disappointed by this situation, Jokic himself seems unaffected and has not publicly or privately demanded a signature shoe from Nike. However, his fans eagerly await the day when their idol will have his own signature kicks released.

With his impressive achievements, such as being a two-time MVP, one would think that Jokic has proven his worth to become one of Nike's representatives. Unfortunately, many big men in the league have not been fortunate enough to receive their own shoe deals.

However, all of this could change if Jokic leads his team to victory this season. Currently, he is on the verge of winning his first championship as the Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, with the series tied at 1-1. If Jokic and the Nuggets emerge as champions, not only will he secure his first ring, but he will also help the team secure their first-ever title in franchise history.

Such a triumph would solidify Jokic's legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history. If that were to happen, Nike might be convinced to finally give the Serbian giant his much-deserved breakthrough in the sneaker scene, granting him his first signature shoe.

