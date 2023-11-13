What shoes did Stephen Curry wore tonight? Finding out more on Warriors star

Stephen Curry rocked bright pink kicks today when the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Chase Center on Sunday (November 12). The Curry 8s were bought out and the sharpshooter's sneakers were the cynosure of all eyes as they looked drop-dead brilliant with the city edition jerseys that the Dubs sported. However, the result wasn't in their favor as they went down 110-116.

The shoes labeled Curry 8 NM Pink were custom-created for the four-time NBA champion by Under Armour. According to the brand's official site the shoes were designed by Tom Luedecke, who has also come up with some of the designs for the Curry 9s that are out on the market.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the game front, Stephen Curry's pink sneakers proved lucky from a performance front as he dropped 38 points, coupled with 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. However, it wasn't enough as the Warriors were outplayed by Anthony Edwards (33 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points and 15 rebounds).

Stephen Curry unlocks two more milestones during the Warriors vs Timberwolves matchup

Stephen Curry has been surpassing landmarks this season. Even in the loss against Minnesota, the 35-year-old had a couple of milestones that he reached.

One of them was his longest streak in NBA history, with 11 straight games of 4+ three-pointers. This season has seen him shoot at a whopping 42.6% from beyond the arc, given his ability to drill 3s at will.

Expand Tweet

The second was tying with Rick Barry for the most free throws made in the Warriors' franchise history. Curry has made 91.4% of his threes this season.

Expand Tweet

The former MVP has been propping up the numbers this season, averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 11 games. But the wins haven't come for Golden State. They have dropped three straight games including the one against the Timberwolves and are 6-5 after the defeat.

As for the Wolves, they have made quite the statement with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, and now the Warriors. The side has looked impressive in their first initial games. Both teams will face off again on Wednesday as part of the 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament at the Chase Center, where Stephen Curry and the hosts will look to get the better of the T-Wolves.