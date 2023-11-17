"What sort of racist question is this?" - NBA fans fuming on Twitter post taking dig at Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia Bryant's prom partner

NBA Twitter recently stuck up for Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia after a fan proposed an absurd question regarding photos of her at prom.

In a question posted on X, the fan asked if they were okay with the pairing in response to a photo of Natalia Bryant at prom.

In defense of Kobe Bryant's daughter, many fans were quick to rip the individual posting the question.

Check out some of the responses below.

Natalia Bryant spoke on honoring her father's legacy and 'Mamba Mentality'

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia, just like his wife Vanessa and their other children, has continued to make sure her father's legacy lives on. Currently, she is continuing her education at USC and wants to ensure that her dad's famous 'Mamba Mentality' isn't forgotten.

In an interview with Elle, she talked about the 'Mamba Mentality' and how it's likely different from the competitive mindstate many associate with Bryant.

“Mamba mentality is about constantly trying to be the best version of yourself. It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise. I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough."

"You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience, you can do anything.”

In addition to her academic career at USC, Natalia has a budding career as a model. In September, she made her debut on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. The appearance was then followed up by another runway appearance for Boss.