“What does Steve Nash exactly do?” - Skip Bayless says Kevin Durant doesn't want to play in the Brooklyn Nets’ system

There are plenty of moving pieces and a number of choices to blame behind why the Brooklyn Nets never enjoyed success with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said Brooklyn coach Nash deserves some criticism. Bayless said the Nets system is "all-time iso ball" and believes Durant wants out because of the lack of structure.

"What does Steve Nash exactly do? ... It's pick-up game, all-time iso ball," Bayless said. "Kevin Durant doesn't like to play in this system, because there is no system."

The Nets looked like one of the NBA's most dangerous teams with forward Kevin Durant and coach Steve Nash running the show. With Irving and James Harden in the mix, it seemed inevitable that Brooklyn would play for a championship. Instead, Brooklyn won one playoff series in three seasons.

The experiment looks to have run its course. Right before the start of free agency, it was reported that Durant had requested a trade. If Durant is eventually traded, it would put an end to a colossal failure that began with championship aspirations.

Uncertain times for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant

The league continues to monitor the situation between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant, even at age 34 next season, has the talent to turn a team into a title contender or elevate a contender into an overwhelming favorite. He did so in 2016, when he went to the Golden State Warriors in free agency, subsequently producing two titles and three NBA Finals appearances. However, he was unable to replicate that magic after a move to Brooklyn in 2019.

It's not often that a player of his talent hits the trade market. Because of that, the Brooklyn Nets are expected to be patient to get a worthy return package. The superstar forward has four years remaining on his contract, and it would take a heck of an offer to acquire one of the league's best players.

“The executives are going on vacation… At this point, the Nets’ preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them. There is no trade that they’ve got that they like.”



Time will tell if Durant will be moved before the season, if the saga drags into the season or if he reverses his trade request.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

KD, the No. 2 pick in 2007, has played for three franchises in his career.

