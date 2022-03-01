"What you think everybody else gon' do" - Jalen Rose explains LeBron James going back on his 'leaving for Cavs' comment

Jalen Rose has explained why LeBron James backtracked on his recent comments about leaving the LA Lakers.

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, James made some subtle shots at the Lakers' ownership, creating a whirlwind of headlines. He also hinted at the possibility of leaving Hollywood, but has since tracked back on his comments.

In the latest episode of "Jalen & Jacoby" on ESPN, Rose explained why James backtracked on his comments about leaving the Lakers. Rose speculated that James' teammates might have heard or read his comments, sending a wrong message to an already struggling locker room.

"Let me teach you why he walked it back. Because the other 14 guys heard that, too. If you have one foot out the door, if you're on your main source, and you're looking at the front door, what you think everybody else gon' do? And that was the residue of that last night," Rose said.

After the LA Lakers' 105-102 loss to the LA Clippers on Friday, James attempted some damage control by reiterating his desire to end his career in Hollywood. James and the Lakers are in the midst of a trying season, and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

"This is a franchise I see myself being with. I'm here. I'm here. I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play," James said.

However, as Rose noted, James' earlier comments might have already done the damage.

That was evident in the Lakers' embarrassing 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. James, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were the only players to reach double digits in scoring, while the rest of the team struggled big time.

What has LeBron James said about his future?

Before reiterating his loyalty to the LA Lakers on Friday, James made a few comments where he hinted at the possibility of ending his career elsewhere. He kept the door open on his return to Cleveland and playing for the Cavaliers again.

"The door's not closed on that. I'm not saying I'm coming back and playing, I don't know. I don’'t know what my future holds. I don't even know when I'm free,” James told The Athletic.

His other comment was the most obvious, as he has been clear about playing with his son Bronny in the NBA. James also told The Athletic that his final season in the league could be where his son gets drafted. Bronny is expected to be a part of the 2024 NBA Draft Class.

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that"s where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point," James had said.

For now, it remains to be seen if LeBron James inspires the struggling Lakers to the postseason.

