“What do you think about the Josh Giddey situation?”: Patrick Beverley turns serious on Kevin Hart’s show

Patrick Beverley is not one to let things pass. While discussing the NBA In-Season Tournament Final during Kevin Hart's show, the veteran guard asked a question that saw things take a serious turn. Hart had a few guests on the show and Beverley was part of the NBA Unplugged segment by ESPN. It was all fun and analysis until the Philadelphia 76ers guard mentioned the Josh Giddey situation that generated headlines earlier this season.

Beverley directed the question to Hart and the other guests on the show, saying:

"I got a daughter, and I like to call myself a girl's dad. What do you think about the Josh Giddey situation?

The NBA and law enforcement are actively investigating the incident after Giddey was seen with a minor. Clips and pictures of the OKC Thunder guard came to light and the latter claimed that he ended things between him and the girl once he learned of her age.

To note, Giddey is 21 and the girl with whom he was alleged to have an inappropriate relationship was reportedly a high-schooler.

Patrick Beverley shared his thoughts on the Josh Giddey incident on his podcast

There have been many takes from fans, players, and analysts regarding Josh Giddey, and Patrick Beverley was one of them. Safe to say, he was shocked by the developments.

"I don't even want to talk about it. I got a daughter. I don't even want to think about it. I have two daughters... I have been fortunate not to be in situations like that. But I have a daughter, I just know how I get."

And by the looks of it, that incident has still bothered Beverly, which is presumably why he bought it up on Kevin Hart's show.

On the floor, Beverly is known for his relentless defensive play. He's noted for his defensive stops, diving for loose balls, and vocal leadership, that extends well into the locker room. Now, he's been blunt enough to ask questions about topics that have slowly managed to take the backseat amid the business end of the In-Season Tournament

As for Giddey, he continues to play amid the ongoing allegations as the Thunder have been one of the teams to watch out for this season. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley and the Sixers continue to be a force in the East and are placed fourth in the standings with a 14-7 record.