What time is the 2025 NBA Draft? Schedule, broadcast details & more

The NBA Draft welcomes the top collegiate and international talent into the league, giving fans a look at future stars as their dreams become a reality. Tha Dallas Mavericks will be on the clock with the first pick on Wednesday night, and the team is expected to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg.

This draft is one of the deeper ones in recently memory behind the Duke standout and Rutgers star Dylan Harper. His teammate, Ace Bailey, has dropped down the draft boards after declining to work out with teams. Because of that, there are rumors that some teams, including the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, could package their first round picks and try to move up.

The first round of the NBA Draft has fans around the league interested in what their teams will do with their picks. This years NBA Finals is proof that small market teams can make deep runs if they make their selections wisely. There are prospects throughout this year's class that could come in and have an impact.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2025 NBA Draft Details

When: 8 p.m. EST

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Where: Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC and ESPN

Lottery Order

#1: Dallas Mavericks

#2: San Antonio Spurs

#3: Philadelphia 76ers

#4: Charlotte Hornets

#5 Utah Jazz

#6 Washington Wizards

#7: New Orleans Pelicans

#8: Brooklyn Nets

#9: Toronto Raptors

#10: Phoenix Suns

#11: Portland Trail Blazers

#12: Chicago Bulls

#13: Atlanta Hawks

#14: San Antonio Spurs

Trades could shake up the first round of the NBA Draft

One of the top ten picks in this year's draft has already been moved. In the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns received the tenth pick. That is not the only move that could happen before the draft kicks off on Wednesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the third overall pick, but there are rumors that they could look to move it to add a proven star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Boston Celtics, for example, are listening to offers for Jaylen Brown after sending away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in trades to save money.

After a very eventful opening to the NBA's offseason, the draft gives teams an opportunity to add young prospects to their roster that can help them compete for a title in the future. Flagg will go No. 1 and Harper at No. 2, but the rest of the draft is up in the air, and fans can't wait for it to start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Howell Zachary Howell is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University and over a year of experience in the field.



Being introduced to the digital side of content inspired Zachary to become a writer, and his love of basketball made this an obvious transition.



His favorite team is the OKC Thunder, and Zachary started following them in 2011 when they were on the rise with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. His favorite basketball players from the past are Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal. Those three came to define their eras of basketball and were dominant without beating their chests too much. Zachary is a big fan of quiet greatness and these three players are good embodiments of that.



When not writing or watching sports, Zachary enjoys reading and exercising, as well as gaming. He loves to be outside and spend time with friends and family, including his three dogs. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.