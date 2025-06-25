What time is the 2025 NBA Draft? Schedule, broadcast details & more

The NBA Draft welcomes the top collegiate and international talent into the league, giving fans a look at future stars as their dreams become a reality. Tha Dallas Mavericks will be on the clock with the first pick on Wednesday night, and the team is expected to select Duke forward Cooper Flagg.
This draft is one of the deeper ones in recently memory behind the Duke standout and Rutgers star Dylan Harper. His teammate, Ace Bailey, has dropped down the draft boards after declining to work out with teams. Because of that, there are rumors that some teams, including the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, could package their first round picks and try to move up.
The first round of the NBA Draft has fans around the league interested in what their teams will do with their picks. This years NBA Finals is proof that small market teams can make deep runs if they make their selections wisely. There are prospects throughout this year's class that could come in and have an impact.
2025 NBA Draft Details
When: 8 p.m. EST
Where: Barclays Center Brooklyn, New York
TV: ABC and ESPN
Lottery Order
#1: Dallas Mavericks
#2: San Antonio Spurs
#3: Philadelphia 76ers
#4: Charlotte Hornets
#5 Utah Jazz
#6 Washington Wizards
#7: New Orleans Pelicans
#8: Brooklyn Nets
#9: Toronto Raptors
#10: Phoenix Suns
#11: Portland Trail Blazers
#12: Chicago Bulls
#13: Atlanta Hawks
#14: San Antonio Spurs
Trades could shake up the first round of the NBA Draft
One of the top ten picks in this year's draft has already been moved. In the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the Phoenix Suns received the tenth pick. That is not the only move that could happen before the draft kicks off on Wednesday night.
The Philadelphia 76ers have the third overall pick, but there are rumors that they could look to move it to add a proven star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Boston Celtics, for example, are listening to offers for Jaylen Brown after sending away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in trades to save money.
After a very eventful opening to the NBA's offseason, the draft gives teams an opportunity to add young prospects to their roster that can help them compete for a title in the future. Flagg will go No. 1 and Harper at No. 2, but the rest of the draft is up in the air, and fans can't wait for it to start.
