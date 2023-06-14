What were the Top 5 player performances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? Finding out more

The 2023 NBA playoffs left us with some amazing memories. Moments that will go down in history occurred across multiple series, and some players exceeded the expectations that had been placed on their shoulders.

Postseason basketball is built for star talent - it's where the elite players begin to display their ability to control and affect games in multiple different ways.

Let's take a look at the top 5 player performances from the 2023 NBA playoffs.

5 - Jimmy Butler, Game 4 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Heading into Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs opening round, the Miami Heat held a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. Considering how the Heat had entered the postseason via the play-in tournament, Milwaukee was expected to cruise into the season round. However, Jimmy Butler had other ideas.

Producing a 56-point, 9 rebounds, 2 assist performance, Jimmy Butler helped the Miami Heat take a commanding 3-1 lead over Milwaukee. Miami also won the following game, shocking the NBA world with a 4-1 victory over a team many expected to be fighting for a finals appearance.

Yet, while the Miami Heat's series win was a shock to the system, it will be Butler's Game 4 performance that will be remembered in the years to come.

4 - James Harden throwback game against Boston

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

James Harden is no longer viewed as the unstoppable scorer he once was. Sure, the 2018 MVP is still an elite guard; it's just that at this point in his career, his impact comes from his playmaking. Yet, in the opening game of the Eastern Conference's second round, Harden rolled back the clock as he led a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers past the Boston Celtics.

Harden ended the game with 45 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds while shooting 50% from three-point range and 56.7% from the field. We also saw another throwback performance from 'The Beard' in game four of the same series, proving there is still a superstar scoring talent somewhere within Harden's skillset.

3 - Devin Booker, Game 3 vs. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Six

Despite having to share the floor with Kevin Durant, we saw some of Devin Booker's best basketball throughout the postseason. However, it was during Game 3 of the Western Conference second-round series against the Denver Nuggets that Booker really put himself on the map.

47 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds on 62.5% shooting from the deep and 80% shooting from the field saw Devin Booker lead his team to a much-needed victory. Now, NBA fans will be looking forward to watching the Kevin Durant and Devin Booker duo continue to evolve as they become more accustomed to playing alongside each other.

2 - Jayson Tatum, Game 7 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Jayson Tatum is earning himself a reputation for saving his best performances for when his team's backs are against the wall. In a win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Jayson Tatum showed everyone why he's among the best players in the NBA right now.

Ending the game with 51 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists, Tatum shot the ball with solid efficiency, dropping 60% of his threes and 60.7% of his field goal attempts. Due to the St. Louis native's incredible performance, the Boston Celtics progressed onto the NBA Finals, where they ultimately lost in yet another game seven.

1 - Nikola Jokic, Game 3 vs. Miami Heat

2023 NBA Finals - Game Five

Nikola Jokic had a breathtaking playoff run, cementing himself as the best basketball player in the world. However, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic took his game to another level.

The Finals MVP recorded a whopping 21 rebounds, along with 32 points and 10 assists, to snatch control of the series while inflicting a homecourt defeat onto Miami. From that point on, the Heat didn't win another game, and Nikola Jokic began planning his trip back home.

