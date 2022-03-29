“What are we trying to have LeBron James do at the age of 37?” - Jay Williams of LeBron James’ ankle injury, questions what’s in the best interests of the ‘King’ long term

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his tendency to pick up injuries this season has brought scathing criticism to the Lakers as to why they are still playing King James at this point in the season.

On ESPN's morning show Get Up, former NBA player Jay Williams aired his frustration as to why LeBron is still tasked with carrying the team to a play-in spot after the way the season has unfolded for the franchise. Williams said:

"You have a sore left knee that you've missed multiple games over already, now you've rolled your left ankle. What are we trying to have LeBron James do at the age of 37? We're trying to have him come back and fight for a 10th seed?"

Williams continued by talking about how the Lakers need to prioritize James' future rather than fixating on the current season. Williams said:

"It gets to a certain point where you're thinking what in the best long-term interest of LeBron James more so than short-term gain."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



Should LeBron James shut it down for the season?

King James sitting with his team watching the Lakers play against the 76ers

LeBron James, over the years, has built up a reputation for being an iron man as he continues to defy age and logic with his incredible performances at the age of 37. King James was drafted into the NBA in 2003 and has been playing at the highest level for almost the last two decades.

At age 37, James is averaging 30.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and nearly 36% from beyond the arc. He has recorded six triple-doubles and 21 double-doubles this season for the L.A.-based franchise as they aim to compete for a spot in the postseason. However, these incredible numbers haven't translated into wins for his team.

StatMuse @statmuse NBA stat clubs LeBron James is the only member of:



27000/7000/7000 club

28000/8000/8000 club

29000/9000/9000 club

30000/10000/10000 club

31000/10000/10000 club

32000/10000/10000 club

33000/10000/10000 club

34000/10000/10000 club

35000/10000/10000 club

36000/10000/10000 club

Father Time does seem to be catching up with James, as he has missed 19 games this season and the Lakers have lost 13 of them. Abdomen and knee issues have plagued him this term as James has to be even more careful with the way he maintains his body with all the mileage accrued over the years, playing at the highest level and now the ankle also seems to be troubling him.

On top of this, he has also been struggling with knee issues akin to the ankle injury he suffered last season, which will in all likelihood take the entire offseason to recover from. He has had to handle the scoring burden and in recent times has had to play power forward and center in the absence of Anthony Davis. The acquisition of Russell Westbrook was intended to ease the workload on James but has ended up increasing it.

However, the only possible argument against resting LeBron James is that he is in the hunt for the scoring title this season. The veteran is embroiled in a battle with the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the prestigious award.

