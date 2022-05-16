"What u mean deserve why does he deserves it more??" - Patrick Beverley raises objection at Jeremy Lin suggesting 12x NBA All-Star needs a ring before he retires

NBA and Minnesota Timberwolves defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley questioned the talk around Chris Paul deserving a championship after the Phoenix Suns were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks last night.

The Suns lost Game 7 at home against the Mavericks. Many former and current NBA players sympathized with Chris Paul for not winning a championship this year as the veteran has been denied a ring throughout his illustrious career.

However, Patrick Beverley was not one of them as he retweeted a tweet from Jeremy Lin by saying:

"What u mean deserve why does he deserves it more??"

Beverley and Paul have a history between themselves. The former LA Clippers player shoved Paul from behind after the Suns eliminated the Clippers in the postseason last year in six games and booked a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals.

Beverley was subsequently suspended for one game after the altercation. He later revealed on JJ Redick's podcast "The Old Man and The Three" that he called Paul later that night and explained that he acted only out of frustration.

NBA Western Conference semifinals between the Suns and Mavericks

Head coach Monty Williams looks up as CP3 checks out of Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Phoenix Suns’ series against the Dallas Mavericks had plenty of superstars on display, including Luka Doncic, Devin Booker and Chris Paul. The series went the distance and ended in disappointment for the Suns.

Nevertheless, a fascinating battle ensued between the two Western Conference powerhouses. Both the teams held home court until Game 7.

The Suns initially looked like they could run away with the series after their performances in the first two games. However, Dallas reeled them back with excellent shooting performances in Games 3 and 4 and in Game 6 as well.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Chris Paul became the first player with 20 points on 90% shooting in multiple halves over the last 25 postseasons.



Chris Paul became the first player with 20 points on 90% shooting in multiple halves over the last 25 postseasons.

Both have come this postseason.

The Phoenix Suns were blown away by an incredibly fast start from the visitors and were down to a double-digit deficit at the end of the first quarter in Game 7.

They could not find a way to stop Luka Doncic, the orchestrator for Dallas. They also failed to exploit their weak interior defense and the Mavericks' lack of a true rim protector.

The Suns, led by Paul, were the better team on paper. The surrounding pieces on the Suns roster and coach Monty Williams' ability to make changes in-game made the Suns heavy favorites to win the series.

But a terrible night all around from Chris Paul and company meant that the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA's Western Conference finals and will go up against the Golden State Warriors, led by Steph Curry.

