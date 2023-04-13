What are Udonis Haslem's contract details with Miami Heat? Salary, duration, and more 

Udonis Haslem's contract is up at the end of this season, and he likely won't be getting another. After two decades in the NBA, the Miami Heat legend is deciding to call it a career.

After going undrafted in 2002, Udonis Haslem joined the Miami Heat. From there, he found a home in the NBA for the next 20 years. His role constantly changed, but he sits at the center of "Heat Culture."

From 2016 on, Haslem has been signing one-year deals for the veteran's minimum. This season, he earned just shy of three million dollars.

Throughout his 20 years with the Miami Heat, Haslem made a total of $71 million. His largest deal came in 2005, when he inked a five-year, $30 contract with the organization.

During his time with the Heat, Haslem got to be a part of three different championship teams. On top of that, he got to play alongside some of the game's greatest talents. The short list includes the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Haslem was once a key rotation player, but in recent years essentially was a coach in uniform. Along with being the heart of the team, he's been a friend and mentor to countless players who have donned a Heat jersey.

Udonis Haslem ends his career on a high note

Earlier in the year, Udonis Haslem announced that his 20th season with the Miami Heat would be his last. That being said, the final game of the regular season was a special night for him and the organization.

With their spot in the play-in tournament secured, the regular season finale was all about celebrating the longtime big man. Udonis Haslem also made sure to go out there and let the NBA world that he still got it.

In the final regular season game of his career, Haslem posted 24 points and three rebounds in a 13-point win over the Orlando Magic. He also stepped out from beyond the arc and nailed a trio of three-point shots.

Following the performance, Haslem went on social media to share a heartfelt message with the fans.

"24 Pts, 53% from the field, 3 threes. Not bad for a 42 year old huh? Thankful for 20 yrs, my family, friends, teammates, & fans along this amazing journey. From undrafted to all time leading rebounder.. it’s just work!! Can’t put into words all the emotions I’ve been feeling…"

While his playing career might be over, Haslem is sure to stick around with the organization in some capacity moving forward.

