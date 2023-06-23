What is Victor Wembanyama’s brother’s height? Finding out more about the family of the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft

Newly drafted San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama is seen as a once-in-a-generation player. At 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan and guard-like skills, Wembanyama is one of the most unique players to ever be drafted into the NBA. However, he isn’t the only athletic member of his family.

His older sister, Eve, plays professional basketball, meanwhile, his brother, Oscar, is a 6-foot-7 basketball player and former handball player as well. In addition, Wembanyama’s father, Felix, was a track and field athlete and his mother, Elodie de Fautereau, is a basketball coach and former player.

As for Oscar Wembanyama, he is 16 years old and made his debut in 2020 for his brother’s former team in Nanterre’s U-15 team. He then signed with ASVEL in 2022.

NBA Draft Room describes Oscar’s potential as follows:

“Victor’s younger brother is an intriguing prospect but at this point does not project to be in the same stratosphere as his older brother.

“We’ll be watching his development and physical growth to see if he develops into a high-level NBA prospect. He’s already 6-foot-7 and will likely add some more inches over the coming years.”

Oscar Wembanyama on transitioning from handball to basketball

In an interview with EuroLeageBasketball.net earlier this year, Oscar Wembanyama said that handball was his passion growing up. However, he explained that he made the transition to basketball as all of his friends played the sport:

“In my city, all my friends did it,” Wembanyama said.

“That's what made me appreciate the sport. I think I was considered a prospect, you could say. I played very little basketball, just with my mother because she organized training courses for children. I got into it in a club last year. I had been considering doing it for a year.”

Wembanyama added that his siblings also played a big role in his decision to play basketball:

“My sister and my brother were both French champions, and that was my goal from the start of the season, even though I was just starting basketball. It was incredible. I felt proud, of course, and it was the accomplishment of my whole season. Especially for my first year.”

