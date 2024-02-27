"What do they want him to do?" - Kevin Durant's new Suns teammate silences 'leadership' skeptics following Charles Barkley's rant

Royce O'Neale has defended Kevin Durant against criticism from Charles Barkley, who accused Durant of not being a good leader. O'Neal, who is Durant's teammate in Phoenix and previously played with him in Brooklyn, spoke out in support of the star.

During the All-Star Game, Suns legend-turned-analyst Charles Barkley made comments about Kevin Durant's leadership, alleging that Durant was not a good leader.

In an interview with The Athletic's Kelly Iko, O'Neale said he found it weird how prominent figures in the league questioned Durant.

“I mean, it’s a little weird. They act like he wasn’t a leader like OKC coming up with that team, and in Golden State being one of those guys. Leaving, being in Brooklyn and then now,” O’Neale said.

“So it’s surprising but I mean what do they want him to do? Yell at everybody? Be a tough guy, hard on everybody? He shows his leadership in different ways. Taking accountability, holding guys accountable and showing up every day.”

O'Neale has played 43 games with Durant in his career, averaging 9.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Barkley's comments about Durant not being a good leader went viral immediately as they were made during the broadcast, which averaged 5.5 million viewers.

"No disrespect to Kevin, Kevin's a follower, he's not a leader. He's proven that on all his stops," Barkley said. "Booker's a hell of a player, also. I think he's going to have to take the initiative and take this Suns team to the next level."

What did Kevin Durant say about Charles Barkley’s comments?

Kevin Durant had a vehement response to a question about Barkley's comments, asserting that he doesn't value the opinions of those who don't go to the gym and watch all of his games.

“I just feel like a lot of people that's on TV, that don't ever come to the gym; that don’t ever come to games; it’s hard for them to speak on what I do when they not in here,” Kevin Durant said on Feb. 21.

“It’s just part of TV. They needed something to fill a segment up. So they talk about some negative s**t, but if you’re not in the gym — I don’t respect your opinion if you’re not in the gym with me.”

This season, Durant is averaging 28.0 points per game, shooting 53% from the field and 42.3% from the 3-point line. He is also averaging 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the 34-24 Suns as of Tuesday.