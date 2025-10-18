  • home icon
  "What a weirdo": Fans erupt as Russell Westbrook reignites 'petty' Lakers feud with jersey snubbing stunt

“What a weirdo”: Fans erupt as Russell Westbrook reignites 'petty' Lakers feud with jersey snubbing stunt

By Avi Shravan
Modified Oct 18, 2025 20:07 GMT
Fans erupt as Russell Westbrook reignites 'petty' Lakers feud with jersey snubbing stunt. (Image Source: Imagn)

Russell Westbrook's brief stint with the Los Angeles Lakers did not go as many fans had expected. Mr. Triple Double had a mediocre showing during his tenure, where he mostly played a bench role.

On Saturday, a video surfaced online where Westbrook is giving out autographs to children who were lined up holding his jerseys. The jerseys were from all the teams Russ has played for.

The King's guard started giving out his autograph with a Thunder jersey with his name. He moved on to sign another Thunder jersey, but he skipped signing the Lakers jersey. Lastly, he signed a Rockets jersey with his name.

Russ's behavior created a buzz on social media, as fans online swarmed the post's comments section with their opinions.

"What a weirdo," one fan said.
"I like this kinda petty s*** lol," another fan said.
"The lakers organization and fans traumatized him," another fan said.

One fan said that Russell Westbrook behaved as if it were the Lakers' fault that his tenure in LA was futile.

"Bro really acts like it was the lakers fault he was shooting the ball off the side of the backboard. I’m sick," the fan said.
"The fan bought the jersey out of respect for him.but because BRICK couldn't buy basket you're going to blame it on the Lakers..trashy move," another fan said.
"Lame as f***, regardless of what the lakers did your name is on that jersey and a kid wants you to sign it," another fan said.
Patrick Beverley calls out the Lakers on Russell Westbrook's downfall

The LA Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a trade from the Washington Wizards in 2021. Mr. Triple Double's arrival was a highly anticipated event; however, he failed to fit in beside LeBron James and the rest of the squad.

On Wednesday's episode of the "Pat Bev Pod", former NBA player Patrick Beverley called out the Lakers for affecting Westbrook's career.

"It's f***** up what happended to Russ bro, on god, it's f***** up what happened to Russ," Beverley said. "Russ got a bad take because of that Lakers team, that's the truth... ever since Russ left the Lakers bro, he has been on the minimum."
"We have never seen this ever. We have never seen a player who has been the MVP, who has imapcted the game... take a less dominion role... he has been a sixth man, ever since he left the Lakers."
Later, Beverley proclaimed that Russell Westbrook is a starter-level point guard and argued that he was a top-three point guard ever to play the game.

